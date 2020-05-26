Video: RAW Sounds of Isolation During Quarantine in Croatia

May 26, 2020
by LeoGamboc  

Sebastian and I met in April and quickly started talking about something we could do together, he as a rider and me as a filmmaker. What started as an easy video edit, became a super interesting project of trying to come up with our version of the RAW100 series. And now, a month and a half later we are ready to share it with you. Big thanks to everybody that helped us during this project and to all the people involved in any RAW100 video for being a big inspiration to us. - Leo

Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Photo for article on PB
P:Mario Radić
Rider in isolation
P:Leo Gamboc

Video by: Leo Gamboc
Rider: Sebastian Osmanović

Color Grading: Jan Stojković
Sound Design/Mix: Sanel Isanović / Level 52
Addition Cinematography: Goran Škofić
Photography: Mario Radić

Thanks to:
Boris Plastić / Medvid
Doris Kolić / Alique Tricot
Celine Kolić
Sanjin Stijović
Andrea Kliba / Surf and Bike shop Istra
Marjan Stopar

Regions in Article
Croatia

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Well done Leo! Keep up with the good work!
  • 1 0
 Like it Smile
  • 1 0
 Nice!

Post a Comment



