Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Video: Raw Speed on a Fully Pinned Downhill Ride in Morzine
Aug 23, 2020
by
Louis Citadelle
Morzine legend and undisputed king of Pleney Lee Huskinson shows how it's done on his Santa Cruz V10 finished with Burgtec components on his local trails.
www.bikemorzine.com
Videos
Riding Videos
mcozzy
(18 mins ago)
Nice. Its always a massive relief when clicking a video not to hear some rubbish music ruining it.
