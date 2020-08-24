Video: Raw Speed on a Fully Pinned Downhill Ride in Morzine

Aug 23, 2020
by Louis Citadelle  

Morzine legend and undisputed king of Pleney Lee Huskinson shows how it's done on his Santa Cruz V10 finished with Burgtec components on his local trails.

www.bikemorzine.com

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
71303 views
Classified's Wireless Internally-Geared Hub Increases 1x Drivetrain Range by 45%, Doubles the Number of Gears
64294 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
49723 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
44252 views
Field Test: Revel Ranger - It Just Wants to Party
44045 views
2021 Mondraker Podium - The World's Lightest Production XC Hardtail?
37518 views
Kellys' New Theos eMTB Has a Robot-Built Carbon/Steel Thermoplastic Frame
37450 views
Video: Spur vs Ranger vs Scalpel vs SB115 vs Epic EVO - Field Test Round Table
36753 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Nice. Its always a massive relief when clicking a video not to hear some rubbish music ruining it.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007603
Mobile Version of Website