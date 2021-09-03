Pinkbike.com
Video: Raw Trackside Footage from the Vanzacs at the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
Sep 3, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
The Vanzacs are trackside at the Lenzerheide World Cup have some raw footage to show for it.
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021
Vanzacs
World Cup DH
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
broscience
(23 mins ago)
That 30 sexonds of ants is the best footy all year, hands down.
[Reply]
3
1
DANV
(1 hours ago)
Ed is such funny dude, love it.
[Reply]
1
0
dkendy1
(55 mins ago)
What have you done for me lately Eddie!
[Reply]
Post a Comment