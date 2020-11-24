Video: Raw Trail Bike Ripping From Greg Williamson on the Meta TR 29

Nov 24, 2020
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


When Greg Williamson recently passed through Andorra, we jumped on the opportunity to learn more about his way of riding our Meta TR!

Rider: Greg Williamson
Bike: META TR Essential Gun Metal
Spot: Andorra

#OneBikeFitsAll






6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nae bad on a bike this lad. Smile
Shame it's not weather like that at home just now!
  • 1 0
 So good! I was also hoping this trail was in it because, well... You'll see.
www.instagram.com/p/CH5jS8zAxaW
  • 2 0
 Commencal is putting out an insane amount of content. Kudos guys.
  • 1 0
 Commencal puts out some of the best edits. Dam this makes me itch to ride!
  • 1 1
 If only we could buy one..
  • 1 1
 Cool bike

Post a Comment



