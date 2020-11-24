Pinkbike.com
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Video: Raw Trail Bike Ripping From Greg Williamson on the Meta TR 29
Nov 24, 2020
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Tweet
When Greg Williamson recently passed through Andorra, we jumped on the opportunity to learn more about his way of riding our Meta TR!
Rider
: Greg Williamson
Bike
: META TR Essential Gun Metal
Spot
: Andorra
#OneBikeFitsAll
Videos
Riding Videos
Trail Bikes
Commencal
Commencal Meta Tr
Greg Williamson
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
betsie
(15 mins ago)
Nae bad on a bike this lad.
Shame it's not weather like that at home just now!
[Reply]
1
0
getonyourbike
(13 mins ago)
So good! I was also hoping this trail was in it because, well... You'll see.
www.instagram.com/p/CH5jS8zAxaW
[Reply]
2
0
adrennan
(13 mins ago)
Commencal is putting out an insane amount of content. Kudos guys.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(12 mins ago)
Commencal puts out some of the best edits. Dam this makes me itch to ride!
[Reply]
1
1
gofastdrinkbeer
(7 mins ago)
If only we could buy one..
[Reply]
1
1
Noeserd
(18 mins ago)
Cool bike
[Reply]
