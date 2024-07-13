Video: Raw Trail Shredding on Mount Prevost with Magnus Manson

I got in front of the lens for a video on my home trails. Mount Prevost offers so much riding at a pace that is hard to beat. With the weather this summer letting us play on the trails for longer than normal I was stoked to get out and film with Oakley Salvisburg, a young aspiring film-maker to show you guys the trails I enjoy most!
I'm still undergoing treatment for my cancer but finding the energy and strength to ride and race more and more lately! It's a balancing act but I wouldn't want it any other way. I hope you guys enjoy!
Filmer: Oakley Salvisburg
Rider/Editor: Magnus Manson