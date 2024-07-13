Powered by Outside

Video: Raw Trail Shredding on Mount Prevost with Magnus Manson

Jul 13, 2024
by Magnus Manson  

I got in front of the lens for a video on my home trails. Mount Prevost offers so much riding at a pace that is hard to beat. With the weather this summer letting us play on the trails for longer than normal I was stoked to get out and film with Oakley Salvisburg, a young aspiring film-maker to show you guys the trails I enjoy most!

I'm still undergoing treatment for my cancer but finding the energy and strength to ride and race more and more lately! It's a balancing act but I wouldn't want it any other way. I hope you guys enjoy!

Filmer: Oakley Salvisburg
Rider/Editor: Magnus Manson

photo


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Magnus Manson


Author Info:
MagnusManson avatar

Member since May 22, 2014
12 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Local Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton For A Second Time
128814 views
Orange Launch Five New Bikes at Eurobike 2024
45849 views
Spotted: Matt Hunter's Aluminum Specialized Stumpjumper Has a Cable Actuated Derailleur
45821 views
Brian's Randoms from Eurobike 2024
38078 views
2024 Tour de Gnar Cancelled After Yoann Barelli's Horrific Crash
37171 views
First Look: Kona Process 153 & 134
35815 views
Review: Last Glen - An Out-of-the-Ordinary All-Mountain Bike
34833 views
First Ride: YT's New Decoy SN is the Capra's Motorized Counterpart
32080 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Chess, poker, soccer and now mountainbiking... Man seems to crush any sport he tries his hand at.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035898
Mobile Version of Website