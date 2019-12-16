Video: Ray George Looks Back on a Summer of Slopestyle

Over the summer, I made my rounds to a handful of contests around the world. Slopestyle contests can be both fun and frustrating, it's not something you can fully control. I had the chance to document some of my experiences that usually remain behind the scenes this year.Photo by Peter JamisonPhoto by Peter JamisonBetween injuries and a lack of preparation, I definitely missed my mark. Little mistakes are the driving factor behind "bad seasons", although I tend not to view it so negatively. At the end of the day, it's been another wonderful year of riding bikes with my friends in cool places, and I wouldn't have it any other way.Reg whip in practice. Photo by Jack Rice.Switch whip in finals. Photo by Jack Rice.The infamous Trojan Boner Log. Photo by Peter Jamison.Thanks for watching, hopefully, the next video will have a happier ending!Cheers to my sponsors: Hyper, FSA, Michael David Winery, Cranked Naturals, SensusIG: raymondgeorge