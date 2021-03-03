Video: Ray George Rides to His Own Song in 'Everyday Gradients'

Mar 3, 2021
by FSA-MTB  

"Everyday Gradients”

Words: Ray George

Through the craziness of 2020, I picked up the hobby of recording and producing music. It definitely helped me keep it together. Since then, it’s been an obvious goal to incorporate that into my passion for mountain bike videos; diving even deeper into my creativity. Isaac and I filmed this video a year ago, and it’ll be the last video to release of Freedom 40, we unfortunately had to plow that spot.

It took a while to dial in the right song to fit the video, but I’m really glad we took our time with it. There might be a verse from another slopestyle athlete on it...

I don’t have much background in making music. I played guitar in 6th grade for a year. However, freestyle rapping has always been a hobby amongst my close friends that eventually died off after high school. Despite that, I’ve always had it in me, little rhymes and ideas would constantly come to mind. I realized it as a sign that I should lean in and pursue it.

My good friend Keegan showed me how to use Ableton during the summer of 2019 and it’s been an obsession ever since. A lot of my experience with video editing and computers in general carried over and helped a ton.

Marcellus is my middle name. My parents named me after Cassius Marcellus Clay, which was Muhammad Ali’s name before he converted to Islam. I felt it was a fitting alias for music. I have nothing but musical plans for the future. I have an album/EP coming out sometime in the next few months called “Thinking Out Loud”, and many more where that came from. The song featured here, Still Standing feat Lil Moine, is out now wherever you stream music!

Supported by: FSA, Hyper, Michael David Winery, Cranked Naturals, Sensus
Instagram: Song - @theemarcellus
Video - @isaacwallenn

 Wow. What a rad concept. He made music that matched his ride style and both aspects were top notch. Please make more of this, that was awesome.
 You chose two of the toughest industries to make a living in. I certainly admire your ambition. Shoot for the stars....
 Freedom 40! Huge thanks to all the owners and locals of that magical set of woods. You guys rocked it!
 Such a well rounded rider
 Flip inward on that spine-down wow, killing it Ray.
 That's so awesome
 So rad guys! Nice work.

