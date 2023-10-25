Video: Katy Winton Opens Up in 'Rebuilding After Burnout'

Oct 25, 2023
by Katy Winton  

Words: Katy Winton

In collaboration with the fantastic Tom Gulson of Critical Exposure Films this is my story of Rebuilding after burnout: In 2022 after only 2 EDR races I took the biggest risk of my career and pulled out of racing for the remainder of the season. It was a terrifying and isolating time, very few people understood - me being one of them. I'm extremely driven by nature but I had nothing left, who was this?!

photo

This was a really hard experience to share. I felt ashamed of myself and perceived as “weak” despite this taking the most courage and strength I’ve ever had to muster. Making that decision, and then using the time to take a break and make space to: reflect; work closely with my mental performance coach; to do a lot of reading, learning and talking with people in order to realise where I was, how I got there and what I needed in order to avoid this in future. It allowed me to level up not only as an athlete but as a person.

photo

photo
photo
Some of the keys to my recovery: friends, family and art.

I hope by sharing this story we can better understand that burnout is a result of pushing way too hard for way too long. Like any physical over-use injury I hope we can start treating mental health injuries with the same respect. I hope this sparks conversations so we can try to better understand the human experience and become more compassionate toward one another and allow us to better support each other. Cheers to that!

photo
Through all my learning the thing that came up time and time again? Human connection. It's so so important for a healthy life.

photo
Reconnecting with things outside of bikes and racing by making time for them has been crucial in recovery and since then.

photo

photo
photo
Through all of this I was able to return to training and racing with a healthier and happier relationship than every before.


Thank you to GT Factory Racing and all our team partners who supported me through this journey back!

More from Tom: https://www.criticalexposurefilms.com/

Posted In:
Videos Enduro Racing GT Katy Winton


Author Info:
KatyWinton avatar

Member since Jan 6, 2013
2 articles
Report
52 Comments
  • 38 2
 Keep on pushing Katy!!! Great story that lots of people can relate to now or later
  • 6 12
flag scary1 (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Whoa! Whoa! “Keep pushing” but not so hard or for so long.
We don’t need to start all over again. Whew, that was close.
  • 16 1
 Fair play Katy! Gutsy to admit this out loud, let alone publically. Always been inspired by your work ethic, particularly in Scottish winters. Hope you find the ride you want into '24 and racing success is in no doubt I'm sure. Go get it !
  • 9 1
 Nice video, so many people hit the wall at work, but are not in the public eye when it happens.
More exposure of things like this for racers is needed and has to be a good thing for the viewers of the sport.
The latest format for racing is only going to make this worse!!!

I hope that you make it back to the top, getting up there is always going to be easier than staying there and the pressure/expectation athletes will put on themselves as well as coaches.

The Mark Cavendish documentary is a great watch and touches on this throughout his career, he was very lucky that he was taken in and coached in a way that suited his mental and physical needs to be probably the greatest sprinter of all time.
  • 8 1
 I have experienced burnout as a semi-professional athlete and world cup racer (not in MTB, different sport) and can relate to this. It is a tough job. You're so invested in your results it's hard not to link your personal self worth with your competition performance. However, your performance, by a lot of objective measures, is greatly affected by injuries, weather conditions, idiosyncratic athletic advantages/shortcomings that have big impacts, the form of your competition, even your mood in the morning of the event. Then, your living/income/quality of life is then tied to all of this. I found it to be physically and mentally exhausting, even when I was winning major events. It's actually a very tough way to live for any appreciable length of time. Respect to Katy and all the other MTB pros who need to take breaks, as well as the ones who are in a place where they send it day after day.
  • 17 12
 Get a job in a nightshift factory job and it will restore all yearning for riding bikes and travelling the world ha, you could always tell your boss that you're tired and burnt out of the shift patterns and create a video for his company about it.
  • 6 2
 I work in the psychology field and many people define strength by how much they are effected emotionally by something when it seems it's a lot more about how you move through it and recover. Redefining strength gives people permission to feel what they really feel and then look for a healthy way to heal and repair.
  • 2 1
 So wonderful to see the power of community and sports psychology coming together. I think Katy is really brave in many ways. It takes real strength to come back from all of that and then to be transparent about it on top of it all. Wow.
  • 2 1
 I'm just a beer-league/amateur hour XC/bmx racer and I can really empathize for Katy a billion percent. A lot of my friends I met through cycling and honestly, a lot of them could not understand burnout nor injury and have that mentality of "racing is just the best, etc., etc., etc." and just forcing yourself to work/suffer through an injury as "healing." Mind you, I partially tore my Achilles, so I really do have to let it heal. I jumped into martial arts as my "off the bike" hobby and long story short, it's nice to have friends who don't do cycling and yet understand that competing isn't "everything" to where you feel super singled out for talking about burnout. But when I'm back on the bike, it is because I enjoy it, not because I feel I need to in order to keep up. I'm with Katy on this and best to her.
  • 2 1
 Curious: which do you think you are more likely to be injured doing for, say, 1,000 hours? BMX, XC, or martial arts?

I ask because my mother prayed for me every time when I went rock climbing, frightened I was going to die, even though my worst injury was tendonitis. MTB, however, broke my bones, tore ligaments, concussions, heaps of skin off etc.
  • 2 1
 @iamamodel: That's so funny you point this out because, yeah, I've definitely injured myself more in cycling than martial arts, even considering the sparring aspect. I specifically do Shaolin kungfu, and I'd attribute that because we break into flexibility, core, coordination and strength training routines a lot more than say, just hitting Zwift, it for sure has translated to the bike but I have some friends that think it is all about only doing miles although I see the pros doing similar off the bike routines.
  • 4 1
 Well done. Never work until burnout!

BTW, what is going on with GT Factory Racing...?
  • 8 2
 I would bet they will shut down, prly just support privateers/projects/events and keep a handful of well known riders with a strong social media presence spreading the msg and products. If 20 years ago you need racing to showcase, in 2023 you need someone and a platform to do it, so I think it makes sense in 2023, but the sport will suffer for sure. that's a shame throws a lot of people under the bus with it.
  • 6 1
 @t-stoff: I Hope they keep Wyn's privateer project. It gave massive exposure to the brand, as well as showing their bike is actually good.
  • 1 1
 GT shut down all of their factory racing teams after 2023.
  • 2 2
 @gcrider: I hope so, Wyn is awesome in so many levels and it gives a ton of inspiration and support to the sport (competitive and leisure wise). I'm sure GT knows this and maybe its why that some other more competitive projects within the "Team" frame maybe not so effective as him.
  • 3 1
 @t-stoff: Maybe it's just me, but I follow racing coverage religiously taking note of every esoteric detail of each athlete, while social media is mostly just optional background noise.

Do always catch WynTV though. Figure it's essentially part of the racing coverage as Wyn just raced...
  • 2 0
 @donaarblitzen: maybe for you and me, but I think brands (unfortunately?) have made the math and its probably cheaper to give stuff to plump up social media presence, than to invest in a team, expect results and be subjected to the scrutiny of racing. I follow a handful of people - not more than that, as I think all that "noise" that you talk about is too much for me to digest. But as you can see people still consume all the videos and stuff that is put on daily by sponsored/influencers riders. There's got to be something there.
  • 2 1
 @donaarblitzen: exactly!
  • 2 1
 If you are starting to feel burnout, you are probably already burned out. Need to take stock & live with margins for rest.
  • 4 1
 Must be paying hans rey the big bucks
  • 3 1
 good luck for the future!
  • 4 2
 Thought she was rolling a “J” in the 4th pic. lol
  • 4 1
 Keep her lit Katy!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for sharing the insights Katy. Good luck finding sponsors and overwintering.
  • 2 1
 Can you sue a company if they fire you then you pull the "mental health" card?
  • 2 1
 Winsor & Newton brushes! best in the business.
  • 1 0
 Mint, deserves every success in life.
  • 1 0
 Great watch!
  • 3 3
 bike industry in ruins
  • 1 1
 GMBN just dropped a video today talking about this
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: "Top 10 hacks on how to not ruin the bike industry" - GMBN
  • 1 0
 @likeittacky: who is faster in the race to the bottom - D2C or traditional brands?
  • 1 3
 Life is tough wear a helmet.
  • 2 5
 rebuilding after multiple concussion.
Below threshold threads are hidden





