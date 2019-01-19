PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Recapped: The Complete 2018 Pinkbike Field Test

Jan 19, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Recapped
2018 PINKBIKE
FIELD TEST
Whistler, British Columbia
Photography by Trevor Lyden


With our scabs and hangovers from Crankworx barely beginning to heal, we headed back up to Whistler to pit a dozen of the latest and most exciting bikes up against what are arguably some of the best trails in the world. The ingredients for the 2018 Pinkbike Field Test: Twelve new bikes, five technical editors from around the globe, a few cameras, and a whole lot of good times and good food.

Because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favorite things to do, we split the bikes up into three loose categories based on their intentions; trail, enduro, and super enduro. While the latter spent two weeks smashing out Garbonzo laps up in the Whistler Bike Park, the trail and enduro machines were treated to some of the finest singletracks - both up and down - that the Whistler Valley has to offer. Non-stop roots and rocks? Check. Butt-puckering steeps? Check. Tired legs and sore hands? You know it.




Below, you'll find all twelve Field Test video reviews, as well as a comparison video for each category that lays out the strengths - and weaknesses - of every bike. Aaaand we hucked them to flat in slow-motion on account of bro science.




TRAIL


Giant Trance 29

115mm of travel coupled with a progressive geometry and aggressive component spec.

• 115mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Supple, effective suspension performance
+ Parts spec won't hold anyone back
+ Progressive head tube angle & reach for the category
Cons

- DVO dampers not proven (yet)
- Uncomfortable seat
- Seat tube angle could be steeper




Cannondale Habit Carbon

The second incarnation of the Habit is exactly what the original left us wanting for.

• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ True trail bike versatility
+ Needs nothing component spec
+ Excellent small bump compliance
Cons

- Fussy suspension setup
- Low-ish BB. You may get tired of banging your pedals
- Tall seat tube cramps dropper post travel options




GT Sensor Carbon

GT's redesigned Sensor pays homage to the famous LTS.

• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Efficient pedaling action
+ Light weight for this price point
Cons

- Rear suspension isn't all that plush
- Level brakes are underpowered
- You'll need to factor in real tires into the MSRP




Yeti SB130

We see a lot of bikes come and go but the SB130 has become the "go-to" for aggressive trail riding. Its all around prowess in both ascending and descending technical terrain keep it as a top choice for a variety of riding.

• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Versatile and capable
+ Excellent traction
+ Doesn't hold descenders back from climbing to the top
Cons

- Expensive
- Slightly tight rear tire clearance




Editors' Choice: Trance vs Sensor vs Habit vs SB130






TRAIL / ENDURO


Specialized Stumpjumper 29

Jack of all trades, master of none?

• 140mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Great generalist
+ Active suspension provides tons of traction
+ SWAT sure is convenient
Cons

- Geometry is a bit conservative
- Not all that efficient under power
- Specialized's dropper post is a miss




Trek Remedy

"This is one of the few 150mm bikes that I'd be happy to do huge days on."

• 150mm (R) / 160mm (F) travel
• 27.5" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Versatile, well-rounded package
+ Impressive suspension performance
+ More of a long-legged trail bike than a bruiser
Cons

- Knock Block is silly
- Run of the mill pedaling manners
- More of a long-legged trail bike than a bruiser




Kona Process 153 Carbon

"I was in the air and manualing on the Kona more than on any other bike."

• 153mm (R) / 160mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Surprisingly adept climber
+ More fun than fast
+ Extremely stiff and solid feeling
Cons

- More fun than fast
- Not a featherweight
- Suspension isn’t as deep or supple feeling as some other bikes




Santa Cruz Bronson

"Heels down, plow through all the things..."

• 150mm (R) / 160mm (F) travel
• 27.5" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.1° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Ideal all-rounder, as long as you have the proper terrain
+ Efficient, calm and composed climber
+ Excellent cornering performance
Cons

- Not the bike for riders looking for the absolute longest and slackest option
- There's no 29" version...




Yeti SB150


• 150mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 64.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Very stable at speed and in the steeps
+ Excellent grip in wet and loose conditions
+ Good pedaling performance
Cons

- Expensive
- EXO casing tires aren't the best choice for a race bike
- Slightly limited rear tire clearance




Editors' Choice: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150






SUPER ENDURO
(or whatever it's called these days)


Pivot Firebird

The Firebird 29 is built for speed, whether that's in the bike park or between the tape at an enduro race.

• 162mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Fantastic looks
+ Great pedalling performance
+ Excellent suspension
Cons

- Geometry could be more progressive, especially for climbing and larger sizes
- No easily accessible bottle cage mount
- Price




Devinci Spartan

A full on race rig with elite level stiffness.

• 165mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Good pedalling performance and climbing position
+ Lyrik fork is easy to tune and a great performer
+ Stiffness could be good for harder/heavier riders
Cons

- Harsh suspension performance
- Stiffness of parts package may contribute to fatiguing ride
- Tires and brakes unsuited to bike's intentions




Scott Ransom

The bike’s 64.5° head angle means that it’s a comfortable descender. When you consider the long wheelbase too, it’s clear what sort of riding this bike is aimed at.

• 170mm (R) / 170mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 64.5° head-tube angle

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Good looking, well-specced bike
+ Fantastic on big hits
+ Light weight
Cons

- TwinLoc system compromises suspension
- Geometry could be more extreme given its intended purpose
- EXO casing tires on an enduro race bike




Editors' Choice: Firebird 29 vs Spartan 29 vs Ransom






3 Affordable Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Tested

Pinkbike added a trio of affordably priced trail bikes to the cadre of high-end dream machines we reviewed during our Whistler Field Tests. All three have aluminum frames and were priced under $3,000 USD, but that's where the similarities ended.

The Whyte G-170 S hails from the UK, wears 27.5-inch wheels, has aggressive gravity-specific geometry, 170-millimeters of rear-wheel travel and a 180-millimeter fork. Norco's Fluid FS 1 is more trail oriented, with 29-inch wheels, 120 millimeters of rear wheel travel and a 130-millimeter fork, and the third member of the cast, Transition's Scout Alloy NX, splits the difference between the two, with 130 millimeters of rear suspension, a 150-millimeter fork and numbers capable of handling all but the pointiest lines in the valley.

There are a lot of bikes to choose from in the $3,000 range, so we picked three different examples that embraced the best qualities of the genre to give the uninitiated bike buyer a feel for what's out there, and for which features are most important.

Full Field Test article




12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion


Full article with photos




There's a reason we chose Whistler for the 2018 Field Test...


THE RIDERS


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Mike Kazimer
Discipline: Trail/Enduro
Height: 5'11"
Inseam: 33"
Weight: 160 lb
Notes: Managing Tech Editor, self proclaimed winner of all Mike vs Mike videos.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Sarah Moore
Discipline: Trail
Height: 5'7"
Inseam: 27"
Weight: 160 lb
Notes: Content manager, so nice it's almost concerning, and damn fast.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Mike Levy
Discipline: Trail/Enduro
Height: 5'10"
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 168 lb
Notes: Technical Editor, shit disturber, drives a ridiculous blue Mini.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Richard Cunningham
Discipline: Trail & value bikes
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 170 lb
Notes: Senior editor, industry legend, builds and flies airplanes in his spare time.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Paul Aston
Discipline: Super Enduro
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 165 lb
Notes: Technical Editor, never ridden a bike that was too long for him.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Daniel Sapp
Discipline: Trail, Trail/Enduro
Height: 5'9"
Inseam: 32"
Weight: 152 lb
Notes: Technical Editor, his southern drawl compensates for our Canadian accents.

2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Alex Evans
Discipline: Super Enduro
Height: 5'10"
Inseam: 32"
Weight: 170 lb
Notes: Content Manager, refuses to turn on the heat in the winter, nabbed a Top 5 in UK DH Nationals back in 2005.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Support Staff
Thanks to Ryys Syryczynski, Chris Ricci, Trevor Lyden, Scott Barkemeyer, Tyler Lelacheur, Peter Wojnar, and everyone else who helped out on this project.


It was a tad hazy, with smoke from nearby wildfires making for some interesting views.

We had some mishaps.
But mostly it was a good time.

The Privateer made a special guest appearance to jump over Levy in his Mini for the bottom-out video.

We made some new friends, too.
And we found some loam.

And we got artistic.

Until next year...




Thanks for watching our antics this year—it's back to regularly scheduled reviews now, although we still have a few little video surprises coming up as well some select video reviews in the near future. We'll be back next year with another round. Aside from more hucks to flat and "field testing" Levy's ability to eat Haribo, what do you guys want to see next year?

