Recapped: The Complete 2018 Pinkbike Field Test

Recapped 2018 PINKBIKE FIELD TEST Whistler, British Columbia Photography by Trevor Lyden

TRAIL

Giant Trance 29

115mm of travel coupled with a progressive geometry and aggressive component spec.



• 115mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• Carbon frame

• 66.5° head-tube angle



Full Field Test article

• 115mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel• 29" wheels• Carbon frame• 66.5° head-tube angle

Pros

+ Supple, effective suspension performance

+ Parts spec won't hold anyone back

+ Progressive head tube angle & reach for the category

Supple, effective suspension performanceParts spec won't hold anyone backProgressive head tube angle & reach for the category Cons

- DVO dampers not proven (yet)

- Uncomfortable seat

- Seat tube angle could be steeper

DVO dampers not proven (yet)Uncomfortable seatSeat tube angle could be steeper

Cannondale Habit Carbon

The second incarnation of the Habit is exactly what the original left us wanting for.



• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• Carbon frame

• 66° head-tube angle



Full Field Test article

• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel• 29" wheels• Carbon frame• 66° head-tube angle

Pros

+ True trail bike versatility

+ Needs nothing component spec

+ Excellent small bump compliance

True trail bike versatilityNeeds nothing component specExcellent small bump compliance Cons

- Fussy suspension setup

- Low-ish BB. You may get tired of banging your pedals

- Tall seat tube cramps dropper post travel options

Fussy suspension setupLow-ish BB. You may get tired of banging your pedalsTall seat tube cramps dropper post travel options

GT Sensor Carbon

GT's redesigned Sensor pays homage to the famous LTS.



• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• Carbon frame

• 65.5° head-tube angle



Full Field Test article

• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel• 29" wheels• Carbon frame• 65.5° head-tube angle

Pros

+ Efficient pedaling action

+ Light weight for this price point

Efficient pedaling actionLight weight for this price point Cons

- Rear suspension isn't all that plush

- Level brakes are underpowered

- You'll need to factor in real tires into the MSRP

Rear suspension isn't all that plushLevel brakes are underpoweredYou'll need to factor in real tires into the MSRP

Yeti SB130

We see a lot of bikes come and go but the SB130 has become the "go-to" for aggressive trail riding. Its all around prowess in both ascending and descending technical terrain keep it as a top choice for a variety of riding.



• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel

• 29" wheels

• Carbon frame

• 65.5° head-tube angle



Full Field Test article

• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel• 29" wheels• Carbon frame• 65.5° head-tube angle

With our scabs and hangovers from Crankworx barely beginning to heal, we headed back up to Whistler to pit a dozen of the latest and most exciting bikes up against what are arguably some of the best trails in the world. The ingredients for the 2018 Pinkbike Field Test: Twelve new bikes, five technical editors from around the globe, a few cameras, and a whole lot of good times and good food.Because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favorite things to do, we split the bikes up into three loose categories based on their intentions; trail, enduro, and super enduro. While the latter spent two weeks smashing out Garbonzo laps up in the Whistler Bike Park, the trail and enduro machines were treated to some of the finest singletracks - both up and down - that the Whistler Valley has to offer. Non-stop roots and rocks? Check. Butt-puckering steeps? Check. Tired legs and sore hands? You know it.Below, you'll find all twelve Field Test video reviews, as well as a comparison video for each category that lays out the strengths - and weaknesses - of every bike. Aaaand we hucked them to flat in slow-motion on account of bro science.