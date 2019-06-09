Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Video: Race Recap with Ben Cathro - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 9, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ben Cathro recounts all the action from Leogang and interviews Tracey Hannah, Loic Bruni, and Greg Minnaar about their runs.
Photos by: Andy Vathis, Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell, Dave Trumpore & Matt Delorme
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
/
@ben-cathro
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
109473 views
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
87466 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
85048 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
68357 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
67696 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
54481 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
47597 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
42168 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
tewks
(1 hours ago)
Great piece as always. I like the observation of Brosnan and the stumps. Seems like any race that has them, he just floats over them like they aren't even there... Makes it look so easy....(I think he is usually the first one that goes OVER them..)
[Reply]
+ 2
david-kooi
(52 mins ago)
When Bruni pedaled hard and early out of the stump section I thought: "Must have watched Cathro's analysis"....and lo and behold!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lankycrank
(17 mins ago)
Subtitles for Greg but not for Loic? :-P
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027247
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment