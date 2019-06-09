RACING

Video: Race Recap with Ben Cathro - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 9, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro recounts all the action from Leogang and interviews Tracey Hannah, Loic Bruni, and Greg Minnaar about their runs.

Photos by: Andy Vathis, Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell, Dave Trumpore & Matt Delorme


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @ben-cathro


3 Comments

  • + 2
 Great piece as always. I like the observation of Brosnan and the stumps. Seems like any race that has them, he just floats over them like they aren't even there... Makes it look so easy....(I think he is usually the first one that goes OVER them..)
  • + 2
 When Bruni pedaled hard and early out of the stump section I thought: "Must have watched Cathro's analysis"....and lo and behold!
  • + 1
 Subtitles for Greg but not for Loic? :-P

