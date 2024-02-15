Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Course Testing with Bernard Kerr
Feb 15, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
Well sports fans it's almost time... Redbull Hardline Tasmania is almost here and a few of us went out early to check out the course and test the features!
Come along and see the cool jungle track that gets hammered in less than a weeks time... can't wait!!!
—
Bernard Kerr
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Bernard Kerr
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,933 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
48088 views
Video: Bernard Kerr Testing the Road Gap at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
38160 views
Velo Digest: AXS Battery Solar Charging Patent, A Gearbox Gravel Bike, Assos’ $7000 Skinsuit, & More
32128 views
Video: Talus Turk Overshoots 90 Footer at Darkfest & Breaks Collarbone
31278 views
Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes
29512 views
Opinion: The Big Short - Smaller Wheels Don't Require Shorter Chainstays
27495 views
Super G Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024
25023 views
Results: Darkfest 2024
23169 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032521
Mobile Version of Website