Video: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Course Testing with Bernard Kerr

Feb 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWell sports fans it's almost time... Redbull Hardline Tasmania is almost here and a few of us went out early to check out the course and test the features!

Come along and see the cool jungle track that gets hammered in less than a weeks time... can't wait!!! Bernard Kerr


