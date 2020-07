With the start of the racing season postponed, Markus Pekoll and Wyn Masters came up with the idea of #NotARace - iXS Cup test session. A simple timed training session to compare each other's times, test out new gear and get that suspension dialled. A number of riders from Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann and Veronika Widmann to Martin Maes, Greg Williamson and David Trummer showed up to enjoy the best of what Bikepark Schladming has to offer. — Red Bull BIke