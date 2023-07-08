Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty

Red Bull has launched its new 'Beyond the line' series covering World Cup racing with Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson returning alongside Emily Batty.
The first episode sees Rob, Eliot and Emily joined by the Austrian World Cup winners, Vali Holl and Andreas Kolb. The episode also covers the opening rounds of the series and what is coming next in 2023.
Going forward Red Bull says in its press release that the show will "give unparalleled access to some of the biggest names in the sport. Using the latest remote technology to bring live on-site interviews, race analysis and event updates, straight into the studio."
|It is great to see Beyond the Line on Red Bull TV. The World Cups hold a special place in my heart and being in the studio with Eliot, Emily and world-class guests, I am in my element.— Rob Warner
|Vali Holl is one of my favorite riders and it is great to have her on the show.
The World Cups are always full of surprises, and I am looking forward to speaking about their journey so far and what might be instore for them this season.— Eliot Jackson
|Beyond the line is an in-depth look into the World Cups, that no other show has. I am excited to be part of it.— Emily Batty
More information and future episodes can be found on Red Bull TV here