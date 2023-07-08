Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty

Jul 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Red Bull has launched its new 'Beyond the line' series covering World Cup racing with Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson returning alongside Emily Batty.

The first episode sees Rob, Eliot and Emily joined by the Austrian World Cup winners, Vali Holl and Andreas Kolb. The episode also covers the opening rounds of the series and what is coming next in 2023.

Going forward Red Bull says in its press release that the show will "give unparalleled access to some of the biggest names in the sport. Using the latest remote technology to bring live on-site interviews, race analysis and event updates, straight into the studio."

bigquotesIt is great to see Beyond the Line on Red Bull TV. The World Cups hold a special place in my heart and being in the studio with Eliot, Emily and world-class guests, I am in my element. Rob Warner

bigquotesVali Holl is one of my favorite riders and it is great to have her on the show.

The World Cups are always full of surprises, and I am looking forward to speaking about their journey so far and what might be instore for them this season. Eliot Jackson

bigquotesBeyond the line is an in-depth look into the World Cups, that no other show has. I am excited to be part of it. Emily Batty

More information and future episodes can be found on Red Bull TV here

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Eliot Jackson Emily Batty Rob Warner


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,506 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023
115239 views
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
63470 views
How Much Do Pro XC Bikes Really Weigh? - Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
61322 views
First Look: The Berria Bravo is a 28mm Travel Hardtail
48534 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
38767 views
Deviate Cycles Shows Off Incredible Dougie Roulston 'Artist Edition' Claymore
32167 views
Video: A New Era of Downhill | Story of the Race with Ben Cathro
29916 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023
29507 views

9 Comments
  • 4 0
 This will save my life this year! The first show was right on point! Thanks for saving the mtb world from pathetic wannabe sports television and bringing the magic to everyone for free! This is true passion!
  • 2 0
 Watch the first one, thought it was great. a show with a bit of charisma. the on screen analysis from Emily and Elliot is a good touch, it’s what I was expecting from the GCN coverage… but no. Glad Redbull know what the viewers want to see.
  • 3 0
 About time! Look at the time!
  • 4 0
 With special guests that big, how does “Beyond the Line” sit down?
  • 2 0
 Now I have to come up with another Christmas gift for myself... Thanks for launching this one in advance, Red Bull
  • 2 0
 Does this mean i can mute GNC and have a live overlay of Rob and Eliot commenting the race?
  • 2 0
 Oh hell yeah.
  • 1 0
 They could have launched own DH worldcup series.
  • 1 0
 Yay! I miss you guys!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054274
Mobile Version of Website