Video: Red Bull Rampage 2018 - Highlights with Brett Tippie
Oct 30, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
This year's Red Bull Rampage was one of the craziest yet with the steepest and highest venue to date. We were on the front line amongst all the action so check out the highlights with Brett Tippie.
MENTIONS:
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
131329 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
115414 views
Canyon Recalls Mountain Bikes Due to Crash Hazard
76397 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
75147 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
52500 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
50316 views
Review: Orange Stage 6 RS
49984 views
What 5 Things Would Make Red Bull Rampage Even Better?
45910 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
otty11
(1 hours ago)
Peoples Choice Award = Guy who sent it the hardest
McGazza Award = Guy who got the most robbed
[Reply]
+ 9
loamer
(1 hours ago)
That was awesome! Tense inside the tents (that's for you Tip). Great job with the behind the scenes coverage and general lowdown!
[Reply]
+ 7
preach
(1 hours ago)
Tippie as a judge would have been the teets. Big mtn understanding and no BS on the landings. Best of both worlds
[Reply]
+ 6
LoganKM1982
(1 hours ago)
Would have been rad to have Tippie in the booth, his commentary is on that team Claudio/Rob level.
[Reply]
+ 1
owlie
(13 mins ago)
Didnt see the tipper there, but I saw Gee walking around in civilian clothes with his entourage. I wanted to run up and get a seflie, but im older than him, and thats weird.
[Reply]
+ 1
fleetwood
(1 hours ago)
How come Red Bull can't provide the POV's that were in this video?
[Reply]
+ 1
scott-townes
(47 mins ago)
They trickle out. Be patient
[Reply]
+ 1
todayisthegreatest
(2 mins ago)
https://www.pinkbike.com/video/495021/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3X334dcr3-4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBNb7qhTCfM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jlr3L0B_u8
[Reply]
