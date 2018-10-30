VIDEOS

Video: Red Bull Rampage 2018 - Highlights with Brett Tippie

Oct 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


This year's Red Bull Rampage was one of the craziest yet with the steepest and highest venue to date. We were on the front line amongst all the action so check out the highlights with Brett Tippie.




 Peoples Choice Award = Guy who sent it the hardest
McGazza Award = Guy who got the most robbed
 That was awesome! Tense inside the tents (that's for you Tip). Great job with the behind the scenes coverage and general lowdown!
 Tippie as a judge would have been the teets. Big mtn understanding and no BS on the landings. Best of both worlds
 Would have been rad to have Tippie in the booth, his commentary is on that team Claudio/Rob level.
 Didnt see the tipper there, but I saw Gee walking around in civilian clothes with his entourage. I wanted to run up and get a seflie, but im older than him, and thats weird.

