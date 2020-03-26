Video: Red Bull Streams 24 Hours of 'On Track'

With the racing world at a standstill, there's no better time to look back at an iconic 5 years of the Enduro World Series. Here's non-stop On Track!



Through the eyes of Curtis Keene and Greg Callaghan, we dip into the world's most prestigious Enduro MTB series, the EWS. As the Enduro World Series grows year-on-year, the barrier of entry becomes increasingly higher as we watch the world's best mountain bikers get fitter, faster and more determined than ever to be #1.



On Track follows the top mountain bikers competing in the Enduro World Series and a behind the scenes look at the event, it's iconic biking locations and the dedication and desire it takes to become the best in the world. — Red Bull