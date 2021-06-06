Video: Red Bull's Official Season Preview for the 2021 DH World Cup Season

Farewells of legends, injuries of top dogs, new faces on the podium, the longest ever off season ever... 2020 turned out to be a truly unique period for the sport of Downhill Mountain Bike racing.



Half a year later, the world's finest are gearing up for their first race of the new season that could prove to become one of the most exciting to date. The field of potential podium candidates is wider than ever & no one really knows how everything will turn out.



Brush up on your UCI World Cup Downhill Racing knowledge & get ready for the action to start in Leogang, Austria from June 11-13! — Red Bull Bike