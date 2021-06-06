Video: Red Bull's Official Season Preview for the 2021 DH World Cup Season

Jun 6, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFarewells of legends, injuries of top dogs, new faces on the podium, the longest ever off season ever... 2020 turned out to be a truly unique period for the sport of Downhill Mountain Bike racing.

Half a year later, the world's finest are gearing up for their first race of the new season that could prove to become one of the most exciting to date. The field of potential podium candidates is wider than ever & no one really knows how everything will turn out.

Brush up on your UCI World Cup Downhill Racing knowledge & get ready for the action to start in Leogang, Austria from June 11-13! Red Bull Bike


  • 45 0
 Went to my first ever DH WC in Les Gets two years ago, I've never been to a sporting event like it. So much fun and it's so good to see the racing back. I know I'm in an echo chamber but this sport (inc the other disciplines) has such a great vibe and I'm so glad it exists.
  • 26 0
 Where be the FANTASY league? Shake off the covid hangover let's go!
  • 2 0
 This ^^^^^
  • 2 0
 Double this
  • 1 0
 Soon!
  • 17 0
 Hell yeah!!! SO pumped to watch racing!
  • 19 3
 where's the rest of REECE WILSON Leogang winning run footage Redbull???????????????
  • 17 1
 Can't wait to see Pierron race again; he brings the excitement like nobody else.
  • 5 5
 Looking forward to a tight battle between him, Vergier, Finn, and Bruni this year.
  • 14 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: One of these things is not like the others!
  • 1 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: finn is such an exciting rider, he has a great personality and he rips it on the track. i hope loic doesn't worsen his ankle injury in leogang though, that would put him out for a month probably
  • 11 0
 Iv been watching and following wc dh since the late 90s and generally you can see who the top players are but in recent years its impossible to say who may or may not dominate 2021 season looks to be the craziest year any one of the top 15 could put a winning run together.its now impossible to predict.i kinda like it
  • 6 1
 Can't wait for World Cup racing to return! Interesting that there was no mention of Gwin. He hard what looked like a frustrating, no flow run last year and still earned 4th place! That run looked awful! Yet still 4th, if he gets his flow back he will one.
  • 6 0
 Where’s the fantasy league at ! So pumped for some dh action ! Juniors are going to be nuts this year .
  • 10 6
 No word from Gwin. Love it…focused, bike looks dialed, he’s gonna be on the top step given all the pressure is on the young guys.
  • 16 11
 I love him to prove me wrong, but I doubt we'll see Gwin podium again.
  • 20 0
 @Malky79: You're kidding right? I'm no Gwin fan boy by any stretch.... But, to count him out particularly when he looked like he was getting stronger as the season ended last year....Silly.... Gwin is still very much a threat...
  • 3 1
 Dreams are free. Keep on dreaming.
  • 3 7
 Gwin will go where the $$$ is. Next stop dh ebikes. Come on uci. Up your game.
  • 1 6
 Be surprised if Gwin podiums, at that age it's hard to get faster and he has a little catching up to do.
  • 2 1
 Sarcasm people. Lmao
  • 6 0
 he podiumed in 2020.....
  • 1 1
 @Malky79: I think you are on the money, Gwin will be up there but I dont see him getting a win this year.
Intense always seems to have an issue with out right speed as a bike.
  • 5 0
 I just want Rob Warner to ask me to look at the time again... It's 7:15 Rob!!!!
  • 5 0
 No word from gwinner Gl hf to all
  • 4 0
 Soooo stoked! It's going to be a battle, but I think Pierron will take it if hes not too reckless.
  • 19 0
 Amaury Pierron wins BECAUSE he's reckless! =)
  • 1 6
 @gopipgo: Wins because he's always in an aero tuck.
  • 7 2
 Hey Redbull, I'm still waiting for a Formation video...
  • 3 1
 Pretty sure they said that was more of an event for the riders themselves vs the spectators. Don't expect a video, it wasn't really supposed to be the "woman's rampage" per say. Gotta respect their wishes..
  • 1 0
 Give them a minute to edit it, editing isn't easy!
  • 2 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sIUkQHxpzg
  • 1 0
 @brandaneisma: Thank you!!
  • 7 2
 Why so few races? 5 is hardly a "Season".
  • 6 0
 the downhill WC calendar is pathetic compared to the latest EWS one!
  • 8 3
 Feel free to contact the UCI and organize one
  • 2 0
 Even worse, it's less than 30 mins of racing for each rider.
  • 3 2
 @SleepingAwake: I would, if I was a multi-million dollar international organisation with sponsors such as Red Bull and Mercedes. So few races undermines the importance of the series, IMO.
  • 3 0
 At least we have Snowshoe again!
  • 3 0
 Come on Aaron, take yourself back to the Redbull’s Official Season Preview Video
Im rooting for you go get it!
  • 1 0
 So excited for this weekend!!!!!!!! I am going to put this out there, I think Joe Breeden is going to podium at least 1 WC and probably win one too this year. New bike and looking pinned.
  • 3 0
 What happened to Connor Fearon ?
  • 1 1
 He switched to Enduro Racing.
  • 3 0
 He’s back this year. Covid rules for traveling in and out of Australia were very strict. A lot of racers decided to stay put.
  • 1 0
 Kona needs a new dh frame called the fearon
  • 1 0
 Can't agree with what you've typed, but I do agree I can't wait to watch him absolutely own the trail. His style is fun to see.
  • 3 0
 Stoked.
  • 1 0
 after watching the latest bk lsd it's visible that greenland seems to be having fun on the bike..
  • 1 0
 Is the Fantasy DH happening at Pinkhike this year. See XC and Enduro but no downhill yet?
  • 2 0
 EWS? You should always go full downhill
  • 1 0
 What's up with Amaury Pierron? He's so ripped, he looks like he's wearing hockey equipment!
  • 1 0
 where do i watch this live
