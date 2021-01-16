Video: Red Bull's Top Moments from 2020

What would you like to see more in 2021? Let us know in the comments below.



The last 366 days or so have been interesting to say the least. Lucky for us the wheels on the bike side of life kept spinning and we've got to enjoy the sounds of spinning hubs, the sights of exploding berms, the goosebumps of landed tricks and the nail-bitting excitement of racing for gold & glory. If this video is only a “teaser” for what the World of Bike has in store for us in 2021, we are in for a treat! — Red Bull