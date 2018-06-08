Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Video: Red Bull's Track Preview - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
Jun 8, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
141111 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
94930 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
66148 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
63675 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
62930 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
55052 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
45649 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
42997 views
30 Comments
Score
Time
+ 23
Conor-J
(1 hours ago)
Can we get a Cathro course preview?
[Reply]
+ 4
rockchomper
(40 mins ago)
@Conor-J
: ya that would be rad!
[Reply]
+ 19
Boardlife69
(1 hours ago)
I miss Claudio's reviews.
[Reply]
+ 12
RedBurn
(1 hours ago)
I honestly prefered this preview
[Reply]
+ 7
scott-townes
(57 mins ago)
I do also but these are pretty awesome as well.
[Reply]
- 7
doggparadox
(39 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
I think Andrew talked a bit too much, criticized Loic a bit too much and repeated himself/used a few too many filler words in a few places but for his first course preview (I assume?) it was pretty decent. I assume they'll just get better from here!
Thought I read that Claudio won't be doing previews anymore. Any truth to that?
[Reply]
+ 1
jtayabji
(31 mins ago)
i miss you
[Reply]
+ 2
TightAF
(23 mins ago)
Best course preview all year. Such a pleasure to see a technical expert like needles talking us through the course while still riding at an awesome pace. Only casuals prefer silly screaming all the way down, no disrespect, heal up soon Claudio! More needles course previews!!! Cathro is quite good too but needles could be the best his understanding is at such a high level.
[Reply]
+ 11
coregrind
Plus
(54 mins ago)
Andrew has always been a favorite. This course preview worked for me.
[Reply]
+ 7
fedfox
(56 mins ago)
CLAUDIO!! HEAL SOON BROTHER MISSED YOU!!!
[Reply]
+ 5
MoreTrails
(46 mins ago)
NEEDLES!!! Big shoes to fill, well done son...
I’ve missed these course previews, and my goodness was that rapid!
Line choice for days. Finally.
Leogang... good job.
[Reply]
+ 2
WAKIdesigns
(24 mins ago)
I hope he'll get into the booth with Rob. He was amazing as a Crankworx commentator
[Reply]
+ 1
TightAF
(16 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: Dude yes. They should really follow the UFC style (one color commentator one technical), they already have an awesome color commentator in Rob Warner who is equivalent to Joe Rogan, but they always pair him with another color commentator like Claudio. What they really need is technical commentator and Needles would fill that roll perfectly, very well spoken as well!
[Reply]
+ 1
cool3
(14 mins ago)
Although Needles does not have Claudio's humor and crazy bag of colloquial expressions, I must say he did a great job there, and he brings his longtime WC experience and know-how to his commenting. Congrats! I still miss Claudio, but he is a fitting "substitute".
[Reply]
+ 1
Wit290186
(20 mins ago)
“Here’s a new change for the course” so we’ll show you Needles instead of the track..... whish they would just stick with the helmet cam.
Top job though, they were some big boots to fill and you smashed it!
[Reply]
+ 3
BobbyLite
(37 mins ago)
Could have done without the rear facing handlebar cam.. I want to see the course, not Andrew
[Reply]
+ 1
jaybird93000
(15 mins ago)
With Claudio's big shoes to fill, still really enjoyed this. Even with Leogang as the "tame" course, it still ends up being so demanding...
[Reply]
+ 3
ferenooo
(1 hours ago)
Yea but to be fair that was pritty good too
[Reply]
+ 1
juicebanger
(24 mins ago)
Can anyone find that video when Danny Hart goes full send and airs into the first wallride? Might have been last year. Not during the race but it was absolutely insane
[Reply]
+ 1
TightAF
(22 mins ago)
Awesome, leongang finally went legit after years of bandaid fixes. Cannot wait for race day!
[Reply]
+ 3
blast-off
(50 mins ago)
Loic not on the Stumpy?
[Reply]
+ 1
weaknesseightyeight
(38 mins ago)
was a joke from the first moment i think
[Reply]
+ 2
Chingus-Dude
(50 mins ago)
3:58 I wonder if you could go off the drop to the right... ????
[Reply]
+ 1
foespower
(3 mins ago)
looks rad, didn't expect to ever say that about leogang
[Reply]
+ 1
Nathan6209
(7 mins ago)
My god that was a fast run.
[Reply]
+ 1
KillaK801
(19 mins ago)
Like I said the race isn't done yet.
[Reply]
+ 2
Adamrideshisbike
(35 mins ago)
Awesome Andrew!
[Reply]
+ 2
mousterdelave
(48 mins ago)
good job Andrew!
[Reply]
+ 1
GillKill22
(51 mins ago)
"AHHH MAN THIS IS GOOD FUN" - Claudio voice
[Reply]
+ 1
yupstate
(29 mins ago)
That's not an enduro track
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031104
Mobile Version of Website
30 Comments
Thought I read that Claudio won't be doing previews anymore. Any truth to that?
I’ve missed these course previews, and my goodness was that rapid!
Line choice for days. Finally.
Leogang... good job.
Top job though, they were some big boots to fill and you smashed it!
Post a Comment