Video: Red Bull's Track Preview - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  



  • + 23
 Can we get a Cathro course preview?
  • + 4
 @Conor-J: ya that would be rad!
  • + 19
 I miss Claudio's reviews.
  • + 12
 I honestly prefered this preview Wink
  • + 7
 I do also but these are pretty awesome as well.
  • - 7
flag doggparadox (39 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I think Andrew talked a bit too much, criticized Loic a bit too much and repeated himself/used a few too many filler words in a few places but for his first course preview (I assume?) it was pretty decent. I assume they'll just get better from here!

Thought I read that Claudio won't be doing previews anymore. Any truth to that?
  • + 1
 i miss you
  • + 2
 Best course preview all year. Such a pleasure to see a technical expert like needles talking us through the course while still riding at an awesome pace. Only casuals prefer silly screaming all the way down, no disrespect, heal up soon Claudio! More needles course previews!!! Cathro is quite good too but needles could be the best his understanding is at such a high level.
  • + 11
 Andrew has always been a favorite. This course preview worked for me.
  • + 7
 CLAUDIO!! HEAL SOON BROTHER MISSED YOU!!!
  • + 5
 NEEDLES!!! Big shoes to fill, well done son...
I’ve missed these course previews, and my goodness was that rapid!
Line choice for days. Finally.
Leogang... good job.
  • + 2
 I hope he'll get into the booth with Rob. He was amazing as a Crankworx commentator
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Dude yes. They should really follow the UFC style (one color commentator one technical), they already have an awesome color commentator in Rob Warner who is equivalent to Joe Rogan, but they always pair him with another color commentator like Claudio. What they really need is technical commentator and Needles would fill that roll perfectly, very well spoken as well!
  • + 1
 Although Needles does not have Claudio's humor and crazy bag of colloquial expressions, I must say he did a great job there, and he brings his longtime WC experience and know-how to his commenting. Congrats! I still miss Claudio, but he is a fitting "substitute". Smile
  • + 1
 “Here’s a new change for the course” so we’ll show you Needles instead of the track..... whish they would just stick with the helmet cam.
Top job though, they were some big boots to fill and you smashed it!
  • + 3
 Could have done without the rear facing handlebar cam.. I want to see the course, not Andrew
  • + 1
 With Claudio's big shoes to fill, still really enjoyed this. Even with Leogang as the "tame" course, it still ends up being so demanding...
  • + 3
 Yea but to be fair that was pritty good too
  • + 1
 Can anyone find that video when Danny Hart goes full send and airs into the first wallride? Might have been last year. Not during the race but it was absolutely insane
  • + 1
 Awesome, leongang finally went legit after years of bandaid fixes. Cannot wait for race day!
  • + 3
 Loic not on the Stumpy?
  • + 1
 was a joke from the first moment i think
  • + 2
 3:58 I wonder if you could go off the drop to the right... ????
  • + 1
 looks rad, didn't expect to ever say that about leogang
  • + 1
 My god that was a fast run.
  • + 1
 Like I said the race isn't done yet.
  • + 2
 Awesome Andrew!
  • + 2
 good job Andrew!
  • + 1
 "AHHH MAN THIS IS GOOD FUN" - Claudio voice
  • + 1
 That's not an enduro track

