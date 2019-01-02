VIDEOS

Video: Red Bull's Wildest Shots from the 2018 Downhill World Cup Season

Jan 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Want to shake off that New Year stupor? How does four minutes packed with the wildest and loosest clips from a year of World Cup racing sound?

Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
93023 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
57044 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
56697 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
48354 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
45438 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
44827 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
41300 views
Tech Talks: Dropper Seat Posts - To Clamp Or Not To Clamp?
38899 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Gwin's side-scrub gets me every time.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.020007
Mobile Version of Website