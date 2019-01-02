Pinkbike.com
Video: Red Bull's Wildest Shots from the 2018 Downhill World Cup Season
Jan 1, 2019
James Smurthwaite
Want to shake off that New Year stupor? How does four minutes packed with the wildest and loosest clips from a year of World Cup racing sound?
1 Comment
thats-joe
(7 mins ago)
Gwin's side-scrub gets me every time.
