VIDEOS
Video: 3 Women Rip Mountain Creek in 'Ride Like A Girl'
Dec 22, 2018
by
Mountain Creek Bike Park
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Ride Like a Girl
by
MCBP
Views: 1,067
Faves:
8
Comments: 2
What does it mean to "Ride Like a Girl"? See for yourself. Heather Munive, Jamie Freese, Ivanna Estrada and Laura Slavin are leading the charge and redefining the term at Mountain Creek Bike Park.
Edit: George Ryan
Music: The Sounds "Thrill"
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
harmar
(1 days ago)
It's great to see so many women prove that this is a sport for all to participate in and that your gender doesn't limit how far you can take it. One of the nice things about social media is if you watch long enough you see progress happening in almost real time. Slavin has been putting in the time and taking her lumps to look as natural and smooth as she does. These women aren't just some outliers that others can't emulate. They just do the steady effort to get out there and take the small steps to progress all while having fun! Stoked to see you all ripping!
[Reply]
+ 1
mashira
(8 mins ago)
Nice one Ivana! Tackling chunder like a champ!
[Reply]
+ 1
TrevZ
(3 mins ago)
Some of those drops are much larger than what we've got at Whistler.
[Reply]
+ 1
KankleGnar
(5 mins ago)
awesome
[Reply]
+ 0
freeridejerk888
(3 days ago)
Aye Jamie is a ripper!
[Reply]
- 3
Decendent
(24 mins ago)
Humm mmmm
[Reply]
6 Comments
Post a Comment