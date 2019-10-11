Video: Redefining Success With Mountain Biking - Race Face Creator Series

Filmmaker
: Jake FrewSynopsis
: Filmmaker Jake Frew thinks we’re in desperate need of a new definition of success so he sets out on a journey - traveling across the country in his van to tell the stories of mountain bikers who are pushing back against this cultural norm, and finding their own individual versions of success that go beyond a paycheck.Why We Chose this Film
: An aspiring filmmaker quits his day job and sets out on a road trip to reframe what being successful means to himself and others he meets along the way. In this day and age, we are bombarded with messages of what we're supposed to be striving for and what being successful is supposed to look like. Jake finds that true success cannot be distilled down to such limiting definitions. His honesty and positive outlook attracted us to this project and we know you will enjoy his exploration of alternate versions of success.
Check out Creator Series
for some behind the scenes videos and photos. Creator Series' tenth and final film, Our Story Trails, will debut this winter, with the final pieces of the story being collected this fall.Filmmaker
: Jason ManningsSynopsis
: A documentary film about an alternative outdoor school for First Nations youth on Vancouver Island, Our Story Trails
will explore where students spend their days outdoors: building mountain bike trails, riding mountain bikes, and learning traditional skills and cultural wisdom along the way.
We at Race Face want to thank all the filmmakers involved in this year's Creator Series. All the time, hard work, and passion that you've put in is reflected in these films and we're so excited and proud that we were able to be a part of your storytelling journeys.
We also want to thank all the viewers that have come along for the ride. We hope you enjoyed this celebration of some of the remarkable people and places that make up the vibrant mountain biking community we're proud to be a part of.
Start dreaming up your pitch ideas for Creator Series 2020!
