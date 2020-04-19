Video: Redemption at Crankworx Rotorua After a Horrific Crash in 2019

Apr 19, 2020
by Patrick ROBINSON  


In 2019, Patrick attended his first Cankworx which resulted in a major crash putting him in hospital for 6 days with a long recovery lasting 7 months. A year later Patrick got the invite to go back and compete. This was REDEMPTION.

Patrick & videographer Sebastian met over in Rotorua, New Zealand just 6 days before Crankworx in the hostel they were both staying in. The meaning of the video is to show the art & passion of cycling. And how it can bring people together from all over the world.

Filmed & Edited - Sebastian Leon | IG: @sleonr |







bigquotesThere's two stories to this video.
The first how I crashed last year, came back this year and got through it.
The second, how this sport brings people together from all around the world. I've met so many good people from it. We're all competing against each other but at the end of the day, we're all friends that are inspired by each other.
- Patrick Robinson


burst



Special thanks to Lauren & all the Crankworx team, Medical Team, Rotorua Hospital, Rotorua Sky Line, Chad, Charlie, Johny, Euan, Iona, Micayla, Victoria, Ale, Will, Ellis. And all the Crankworx riders.
& Sebastian Leon for putting this video together.

Posted In:
Videos Crankworx Rotorua 2020


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I feel like a ruptured spleen is a rite of passage. Or maybe that’s just my self validation for having done it twice.
  • 1 0
 It should say "splenectomy". I don't have a spleen anymore, it was unrepairable and had to be removed.

