Powered by Outside

Video: Redemption in Poland for 'Grit & Glory' Episode 3

Oct 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe UCI Enduro World Cup rolls into Bielsko-Biała, where Polish rider Sławomir Łukasik chases redemption on home soil after last year’s near miss. As the crowd rallies behind him, rising star Winnifred Goldsbury battles setbacks in her fight to prove herself among the elite. A weekend of pressure, passion, and pursuit.WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing World Cup Enduro


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169410 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46855 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46628 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44769 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44682 views
Revel Bikes Unveils Titanium Full Suspension Prototype
40367 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34556 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32710 views

13 Comments
  • 281
 I love the Enduro race format and I am genuinely stocked for these videos. There is always room for improvement but day in and day out the moaning, bitching and cynism from 'fans' has to be acknowledged as a part of the problem.

How are you guys moaning about a SEASON RECAP? UCI released 20-30min race day recaps for every race the day AFTER each race that were posted all over social media! Did you guys even spend two seconds to YouTube search '2025 UCI EDR race recap' before bitching?

Let me guess after you watch them your going to moan about 'Why don't they release live coverage of all the stages?'

With this level of cynism, why would Pinkbike, Vital, MTB Mag or anyone for that matter send reporters when all you guys do it bitch about how YOU know how to make it better, without raising one finger to do so!

-end rant
  • 80
 Just to let you know I am wholeheartedly agree with you. Especially on the distinction between season recaps and highlights, with the latter always appeared as notifications on my YT within no more than 24 hours after the end of each race this season (compare this to last year). Sure there is still plenty of rooms for improvement on their side, but they did take note of some of the complaints about EDR from last season and address them appropriately.
  • 104
 These are exactly the types of content we all were asking for..... like the day after the race
  • 71
 This is cool! And it’s good to have it showing now that the dh and xc and rampage are over, spreads the coverage out!
  • 54
 It's nice to have more EDR coverage. So I'm stoked on that. But this series so far feels like an opportunity lost. And after the DH debacle of the last couple years, Ric's voice is so irritating that, even though the words he says make sense, I can't really take hearing him do anything without cringing. I'll watch and upvote and subscribe and be grateful, but the director should take a new tack if this gets renewed. Less talking heads, more mechanics and pit drama, more real moments at the finish lines and less curation of emotions. This doesn't show grit, in my opinion, and not feeling the glory either.
  • 21
 yep, it kinda just feels like a race recap which we already got.
  • 20
 @Studibranch: but it’s not just aimed at us, it’s also to draw in the Drive To Survive, TDF: Unchained annd Sprint crowd who want to watch a sport series they can enjoy as well.
I know lots of people who love TDF: Unchained who would never in a million years sit down and actually watch the TDF on TV.
  • 12
 It was made for everyone and appeals to noone.
  • 10
 Cool to get a profile on Slav for his win, but 20s screen time for Elly Hoskin on hers is unacceptable. So cool that the teams that pay WB for screen time get the screen time!
  • 21
 I guess only first place matters and even then not so much, Booker gets like 5 seconds in the second epidsode even though he won.👎
  • 42
 Also, hoping to see some content/recap from Hard MTB league soon I hope
  • 33
 Timely
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.018998
Mobile Version of Website