Video: Reece Potter, Conor Macfarlane & Friends Bring the Gnar to Queenstown in 'Tour De Yeah, Nah'

First up on the list of features for the day was Sebi's creation, an incredibly steep and winding set of chutes - a perfect way for riders to shake off those early morning cobwebs.Conor Macfarlane trying not to look right. This skinny lead into the hardest corner of the day.The last chute on this line was by far the biggest and steepest. Spot the catch berm 50m below.Next up was Mateo's free-ride line where riders had to quickly adjust from steep and janky chutes to big wide open gap jumps. The speed for the double at the end definitely caught a few people out. With some riders ending up on the wrong side of the knuckle, while others over shot the landing completely.Joel Anderson floating over the big stepdown.A quick lunch break then it was over to the skyline bike park for Reece's lillipad line, but not before ticking off a few classic hits on night pirate.A lot of precision was required to catch the sweet spot of the landing and set up for the next lip that came up super quick. The second jump definitely caught most riders out on their first run through.Continuing on with the game of polarities, riders then had to go from Reece's high speed lillipad line to C-mac's skinny to rock-roll creation.Anton is one of Queenstown's most prolific trail buiders, and well known for building gnarly things all over the area. And his tour feature was no different, a steep chute with a head high drop in the middle of it. More than a few riders pulled out at the top of this one. Anton also managed to take crash of the day on his own feature - somehow walking away unscathed from a huge slam.Jannick bought us back into the realm of jank. His feature involver a narrow run in where riders then had to maneuver their bikes at an almost 90 degree angle to catch the transition on the rock-roll below.Last up for the day was Jim's feature. Hyped up in the days before-hand as being something completely mental, we were met by a crowd of spectators who were eager to see someone attempt it. The only person who was game for it was Jim himself.I think everyone's hearts were in their mouths as he dropped in, but he managed to grease it and the hype was real. An epic way to finish the day.Credit:Photo - Riley McClayVideo - Tom Booker