Video: Reece Potter, Conor Macfarlane & Friends Bring the Gnar to Queenstown in 'Tour De Yeah, Nah'

"Coming into summer, I was inspired by the guys over in Canada who had been hosting an awesome event every year called the 'Tour De Gnar' where everyone spends a day touring around all the biggest and baddest hits in the area and ticks them all off together. I wanted to organize something similar here in Queenstown. But, while we have some awesome jumplines, downhill tracks and trail riding, we lack the 'gnar' type features that really pushes riders limits. So the idea came about to let everyone know that if you wanted to partake in the event you had two months to go out, find and build something gnarly for everyone to ride on the tour.
Come the day of the event, we had seven insane features/lines to get through, each with their own unique flavor the them. It made for an epic day where not only did you get to watch everyone ride your feature, but you got to check out everyone else's creations as well.
Wanting to represent our attempt to put a fresh spin on our Canadian counterparts version of the event we chose the name 'Tour De Yeah, Nah' as it's a play on words of the original name and is Kiwi slang for when you're in two minds about doing something - which summed up perfectly the way everyone felt throughout the day.
So sit back and enjoy the highlights from the chaos that unfolded throughout the day. And remember we'll be back bigger and better for next year, so get out and start digging!"
First up on the list of features for the day was Sebi's creation, an incredibly steep and winding set of chutes - a perfect way for riders to shake off those early morning cobwebs.
Conor Macfarlane trying not to look right. This skinny lead into the hardest corner of the day.
The last chute on this line was by far the biggest and steepest. Spot the catch berm 50m below.
Next up was Mateo's free-ride line where riders had to quickly adjust from steep and janky chutes to big wide open gap jumps. The speed for the double at the end definitely caught a few people out. With some riders ending up on the wrong side of the knuckle, while others over shot the landing completely.
Joel Anderson floating over the big stepdown.
A quick lunch break then it was over to the skyline bike park for Reece's lillipad line, but not before ticking off a few classic hits on night pirate.
A lot of precision was required to catch the sweet spot of the landing and set up for the next lip that came up super quick. The second jump definitely caught most riders out on their first run through.
Continuing on with the game of polarities, riders then had to go from Reece's high speed lillipad line to C-mac's skinny to rock-roll creation.
Anton is one of Queenstown's most prolific trail buiders, and well known for building gnarly things all over the area. And his tour feature was no different, a steep chute with a head high drop in the middle of it. More than a few riders pulled out at the top of this one. Anton also managed to take crash of the day on his own feature - somehow walking away unscathed from a huge slam.
Jannick bought us back into the realm of jank. His feature involver a narrow run in where riders then had to maneuver their bikes at an almost 90 degree angle to catch the transition on the rock-roll below.
Last up for the day was Jim's feature. Hyped up in the days before-hand as being something completely mental, we were met by a crowd of spectators who were eager to see someone attempt it. The only person who was game for it was Jim himself.
I think everyone's hearts were in their mouths as he dropped in, but he managed to grease it and the hype was real. An epic way to finish the day.
