Video: Reece Potter Hits Big Gaps in New Zealand

Certain mountain bike riders are blessed with special gifts. For some, that may mean a talent for line-spotting, for others it may mean the ability to rail corners faster and harder than anyone else. In Reece Potter's case it is the uncanny ability to spot gaps. Watch him shred Cardrona Alpine Resort in the video below.



Reece Potter is a 25-year-old Kiwi originally from Takaka, but he's lived for the last six years of his life in Queenstown. An apprentice builder by trade, he's trodden the well-worn path of his fellow speedy Kiwis and raced downhill in Europe, but he's now focusing on qualifying, so that he can travel a bit more extensively. — Red Bull