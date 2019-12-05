Video: Reece Potter Hits Big Gaps in New Zealand

Dec 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCertain mountain bike riders are blessed with special gifts. For some, that may mean a talent for line-spotting, for others it may mean the ability to rail corners faster and harder than anyone else. In Reece Potter's case it is the uncanny ability to spot gaps. Watch him shred Cardrona Alpine Resort in the video below.

Reece Potter is a 25-year-old Kiwi originally from Takaka, but he's lived for the last six years of his life in Queenstown. An apprentice builder by trade, he's trodden the well-worn path of his fellow speedy Kiwis and raced downhill in Europe, but he's now focusing on qualifying, so that he can travel a bit more extensively. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Reece Potter


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
236665 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
70550 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
59019 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
47775 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
47725 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
41561 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Ride With or Without Gloves?
39588 views
Reader Story: The Rig v1 – A Custom Hardtail Frame with a Pinion Gearbox
36152 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The Strava cut gods are angry.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009850
Mobile Version of Website