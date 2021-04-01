Video: Reece Potter Rides VHS's New Silent 'Stealth Max' Tires

Press Release: VHS Tape
You ride bikes not only to have fun but to escape the world and get away from the hustle and bustle of day to day life, why ruin that with loud shralps? Get a grip in 2021 with our all new silent tyres! Kill fears not ears!
Certified ear level protection by all leading ear doctors. A rubber so silent the Government doesn't want you to have it!Specifications:
- Sizes: 24, 26, 27.5, 29 and the all new 32er.
- Decibels: all tyres are -9.4 decibels.
- Compound: Full grip, Half Grip and No Grip options available.
- Bead: Yes
- Application: Best suited for mountain bikes
- Weight: 3-4 months.
- Max PSI: 69
- Tread: Never wares out, its a tyre for life.
- Only Tubeless Ready - Try our all new 'Silent Sealant' (tyres not compatible with tubes) Instagram
10 Comments
I’ll take 12, thanks. Exactly what I was looking for, getting real tyred of my beadless assgais.
