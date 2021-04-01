Video: Reece Potter Rides VHS's New Silent 'Stealth Max' Tires

Apr 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
VHS Tape Stealth Max

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 1,011    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Press Release: VHS Tape

You ride bikes not only to have fun but to escape the world and get away from the hustle and bustle of day to day life, why ruin that with loud shralps? Get a grip in 2021 with our all new silent tyres! Kill fears not ears!

Certified ear level protection by all leading ear doctors. A rubber so silent the Government doesn't want you to have it!


Specifications:

- Sizes: 24, 26, 27.5, 29 and the all new 32er.
- Decibels: all tyres are -9.4 decibels.
- Compound: Full grip, Half Grip and No Grip options available.
- Bead: Yes
- Application: Best suited for mountain bikes
- Weight: 3-4 months.
- Max PSI: 69
- Tread: Never wares out, its a tyre for life.
- Only Tubeless Ready - Try our all new 'Silent Sealant' (tyres not compatible with tubes)

Instagram

More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Vhs Tape


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
148416 views
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
111207 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
85588 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
82602 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
71397 views
Specialized Executive Vice President: It Will Take More Than a Year For Cycling Inventory to Recover
60708 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
56648 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
49092 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 „- Bead: Yes“

I’ll take 12, thanks. Exactly what I was looking for, getting real tyred of my beadless assgais.
  • 3 0
 Nobody can hear you coming. That's just too dangerous. Wondering if we have someone who can start a class action suit over this?
  • 1 0
 Swift, silent, and deadly ! Funny one lads. Feeling a bit heartbroken about that cake, tho...
  • 1 0
 So stoked to see they're making a 26" version!
  • 1 0
 I hope this product carries the Pressure Police seal(ant) of approval
  • 1 0
 32 inches version for shaved legs XC riders.
  • 1 0
 Looks like there is some Kung Fury inspiration going over there
  • 2 1
 No grip for me please
  • 1 1
 I was thinking "what a stupid specification" then realised what day it is
  • 1 0
 Yeah, whatever!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009080
Mobile Version of Website