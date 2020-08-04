Video: Full Send in the Bike Park with Reece 'The Stuntman' Potter

"Reece is the embodiment of a stuntman. Sending big gaps with little regard for consequences. After watching Andy Samberg’s Hot Rod at Reece’s request I decided that the stuntman theme says everything you need to know about Reece and his mentality in life - full send."-Tim Booker (videographer)Reece’s NZ summer was cut short when he broke his wrist at Oceania Nationals. All this time spent sitting on the sidelines wasn’t wasted on him as he toiled away plotting daring stunts and designing outrageous contraptions. With Covid lockdown rules finally easing at the turn of the leaves, Reece strapped up his freshly healed wrist and we headed to the mountains to document the madness unfoldIt took a couple car loads of cardboard boxes from the local supermarket and some scaffolding to set up the flaming jump of doom in the intro shot. But seeing as we were all on our lunch breaks from work there was no time for test runs or reshoots, thankfully the shot came out perfectly the first time."A few people have approached me to ask about the design of the scooter bike mount. I can honestly say it took me all of 15 minutes to build with some off cuts from a building site and a few screws! Not the most aesthetically pleasing piece of engineering, but a “she’ll be right attitude” has done me well over the years.It hasn’t broken yet and I’m still using it to this day. That being said, I probably wouldn’t recommend it to a friend. I don’t want to be held responsible for your pride and joy bouncing off down the road and getting run over haha"-Reece Potter