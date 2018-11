Few things compare to a day spent riding with friends. For proof, look no further than Reece Wallace and KC Deane cruising Deer Valley, Utah. With no shortage of style—or flow—they stacked some laps while simply having fun. After all, that’s what it’s all about...Filming: Tim DaCosta and Caleb WeaverEditing: Tim DaCostaSounds: The Quantum OrchestraLocation: Deer Valley, Utah