Video: Reece Wallace and Remy Metailler Rip Fast and Steep Trails at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Reece Wallace flew his plane to come and ride Sun Peaks. He had never been despite living in Vancouver for so long. The trail were faster and steeper than what we ware used to in Whistler and that was cool to ride again some downhill track! On the first day we lapped non stop Steam Shovel, because that trail is a tone of fun, but the bike park has much more to offer. Some easier flow trails are some super fast tech race tracks.
Looking forward to come back to ride some more and maybe film a Shredit?
Riders: @reece_wallace and @remymetailler
1 Comment
