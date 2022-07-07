Video: Reece Wallace Flies His Plane to Kamloops for a Day of Shredding

Jul 7, 2022
by Industry Nine  

Industry Nine team member Reece Wallace flies his Cessna 170 to Kamloops for a full day of shredding in Fly to Ride Ep. 1.

Follow Reece for more adventures here

Presented by Industry Nine.

Posted In:
Videos Reece Wallace


7 Comments

  • 5 0
 Because this is pinkbike, and I know what the top comment is going to be, I just want to get it out of the way early.
So here goes:
Reece, I loved you in legally blond and legally blond 2
  • 4 0
 I mean why wouldn't he. Cheaper than filling the truck up to get anywhere right now lol
  • 4 2
 Everyone should have planes because they’re so much more fuel efficient
  • 2 0
 These first two comments illustrate the humo(u)r difference between Canadians and Americans perfectly.
  • 1 0
 @mel22b: hahaha
  • 1 0
 I wish I could fit a bike into my Kitfox, I've been debating running my bike on the strut of the wing and watching it rip off the plane.
  • 1 0
 So Reece is who they a talking about in the NY Post article that Canadians are worse "flyers" than Americans?





