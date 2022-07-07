Watch
Video: Reece Wallace Flies His Plane to Kamloops for a Day of Shredding
Jul 7, 2022
Industry Nine
Industry Nine team member Reece Wallace flies his Cessna 170 to Kamloops for a full day of shredding in
Fly to Ride Ep. 1
.
Follow Reece for more adventures
here
Industry Nine
.
Videos
Reece Wallace
7 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
electricsquirrel
(20 mins ago)
Because this is pinkbike, and I know what the top comment is going to be, I just want to get it out of the way early.
So here goes:
Reece, I loved you in legally blond and legally blond 2
[Reply]
4
0
TheBearDen
(28 mins ago)
I mean why wouldn't he. Cheaper than filling the truck up to get anywhere right now lol
[Reply]
4
2
Mntneer
(27 mins ago)
Everyone should have planes because they’re so much more fuel efficient
[Reply]
2
0
mel22b
(22 mins ago)
These first two comments illustrate the humo(u)r difference between Canadians and Americans perfectly.
[Reply]
1
0
TheBearDen
(16 mins ago)
@mel22b
: hahaha
[Reply]
1
0
jacobxpaul
(2 mins ago)
I wish I could fit a bike into my Kitfox, I've been debating running my bike on the strut of the wing and watching it rip off the plane.
[Reply]
1
0
OnTheRivet
(7 mins ago)
So Reece is who they a talking about in the NY Post article that Canadians are worse "flyers" than Americans?
[Reply]
