Video: Reece Wallace Flies His 'Pleign' Around BC to Ride

Last year, Canadian Giant athlete Reece Wallace obtained his pilot's license and changed the way he would ride forever. Reece took some time during COVID-19 pandemic to head into his own backyard and explore the trails close to his home on Vancouver Island. Longing to avoid masses but still ride, Reece loaded up his little 1974 Cessna 150 with his Reign 27.5 in the back and explored what BC has to offer in a relatively unusual manner.
|Over the years I’ve chased the freedom which biking can bring by competing, building new trails and stunts, and travelling to ride and explore new areas. Finding ways to stoke the flames can help develop your riding and keep things fresh. For me, the way I go about finding and riding new places changed just over a year ago when I earned my pilot’s license - Reece
|Flying and riding share more in common than you might expect. Banking the aircraft into a turn feels like riding a long sweeping berm. When the air becomes unstable, it’s like going from a blue trail to a black diamond. It’s the same sensation of freedom behind the controls of my Cessna as behind my handlebars. Being able to fly or ride in whatever style I want is what it’s all about - Reece
To load up his plane, Reece removes the front and rear wheels from his Reign, then leans the down tube and fork over the passenger seat similar to a tailgate pad. The wheels and the rest of the gear fit snuggly in the back. It’s about a 10-minute process to remove and assemble his bike
|When the pandemic hit the ferries shut down my plane proved to be more useful than expected. With my Reign loaded in the back, I travelled across the water to ride. What used to take five hours now only took 45 minutes, and I was burning fewer fossil fuels than my truck—win win - Reece
Rider & Pilot: Reece Wallace
Video: Matt Butterworth
Photos: Liam WallaceGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
