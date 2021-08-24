Video: Reece Wallace Flies to Whistler For a Ride

Industry Nine family member, Reece Wallace, flies his little plane from his hometown of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island to Whistler for a day of shredding bike park.

bigquotesPretty lucky to have my little Cessna living on the Island! With summer ferry traffic, getting to Whistler can take up to 10 hours and my plane is much quicker and more fuel efficient than my truck or the ferry. Great to catch some sendy laps with my buddy Daniel Ferri, but some body parts were a bit sore flying back through the turbulence, haha

24 Comments

  • 14 0
 Good luck for world champs!
  • 3 0
 No. Bad
  • 8 0
 Don't do this
  • 4 0
 He should get sponsored by Sea Sucker bike rack, and mount his bike on the outside of his plane!
  • 1 1
 Oh man, let's get into the math on the fuel efficiency claim!

At first I thought "no way" but it seems a light aircraft is maybe closer to a truck than I imagined! But then I realized there's no air strip in Whistler, so you'd have to drive from Pemberton to Whistler and back. And sure ferries use a lot of fuel, but based on their capacity I think they're approaching vehicle efficiency...

DEFINITELY more fun and way more cool. Very jealous of those skills!
  • 5 0
 My plane is 100hp less than my truck, and just sips fuel when I lean the mixture and fly under gross weight. It also helps when I get a good tail wind.

That said, it probably has a similar fuel efficiency to driving & ferry on non peak season days, but this summer has been so busy in the Sea to Sky, that driving may mean hours of traffic, idling and waiting.

But you're right, I'd probably do it either way because it's so damn fun and six times faster!
  • 1 0
 @reecewallace: the next time I spend 3 hours in departure bay I'll look to the skies and think of you
  • 3 0
 Hope you're able to defend your stripes!
  • 3 0
 No. Bad
  • 3 0
 Long way to travel for a few laps, worth it all the same…
  • 3 2
 not really, i live in the mainland and it takes me 3 hours to drive to whistler, reece's flight is probably max 20 mins in the air compared to driving, two hour ferry and two hour drive to whistler from the ferry.
  • 1 1
 You're on thin ice
  • 4 1
 Good to see that world champs prize money was well spent
  • 3 1
 No. Bad
  • 3 0
 Shame he isn't riding that sick gold bike they just built for him
  • 1 1
 No. Bad
  • 3 0
 "Title Text Here"
  • 2 0
 Lol
I’m sure that’s the name of the trail he was riding at that point.
Either that or the man is way more interested in being a good rider then being a good editor.
  • 1 0
 That's super pimp. Also, I thought trying to fit my bike into the truck of a rental Camry was tight LOL
  • 3 1
 Coming to the comments to slap wrists
  • 2 0
 Title Text Here!
  • 1 0
 More like: Rides to Whistler for a flight.
  • 1 0
 those crabapple hits were ridiculous!
  • 1 3
 err. error.1 nevermind its fixed

