Video: Reece Wallace Flies to Whistler For a Ride

Industry Nine family member, Reece Wallace, flies his little plane from his hometown of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island to Whistler for a day of shredding bike park.
Industry Nine
|Pretty lucky to have my little Cessna living on the Island! With summer ferry traffic, getting to Whistler can take up to 10 hours and my plane is much quicker and more fuel efficient than my truck or the ferry. Great to catch some sendy laps with my buddy Daniel Ferri, but some body parts were a bit sore flying back through the turbulence, haha
At first I thought "no way" but it seems a light aircraft is maybe closer to a truck than I imagined! But then I realized there's no air strip in Whistler, so you'd have to drive from Pemberton to Whistler and back. And sure ferries use a lot of fuel, but based on their capacity I think they're approaching vehicle efficiency...
DEFINITELY more fun and way more cool. Very jealous of those skills!
That said, it probably has a similar fuel efficiency to driving & ferry on non peak season days, but this summer has been so busy in the Sea to Sky, that driving may mean hours of traffic, idling and waiting.
But you're right, I'd probably do it either way because it's so damn fun and six times faster!
I’m sure that’s the name of the trail he was riding at that point.
Either that or the man is way more interested in being a good rider then being a good editor.
