MUST WATCH: Reece Wallace's 'Glory Daze' is a Modern Take on Classic North Shore & Freeride

Respect the OG

Preflight goggle inspection

55 feet to the knuckle or 69 Pinkbike feet

I was inspired to build classic North Shore style stunts with a new school approach. Riding gives me an outlet to push and better myself like nothing else, but in order to do so you gotta build the stunts to support this. Each one of these features I had a specific move in mind, and catered each board or shovel full to make it happen — Reece

'Engineered'

Almost every stunt in this video had to be built, tested, then rebuilt to make it ride the way I wanted. Moving lips, adjusting boards, changing gaps—all part of the process. With the help of my team, I put about 50 days of building into this video. As things rarely go as planned, I had to learn to surrender the outcome and embrace the process

A cable cam is a very useful tool for following Wallace on such a long, high speed course. Shoutout to the Claw for unlocking this zone and allowing Reece to make it his own for this video

Between two ferns with Reece Wallace

Bourdo vibes anyone?

Left or right? Hip or boner?

Reece for scale

Rig