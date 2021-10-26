MUST WATCH: Reece Wallace's 'Glory Daze' is a Modern Take on Classic North Shore & Freeride

Oct 26, 2021
by Giant Bicycles  


Liam Wallace Photo
GLORY DAZE
Words & Photography // Liam Wallace


The 90s and early 2000s were the glory days of freeride. Skinnies, ladder bridges, and teeter totters paved the way for riders like Wallace to carve his own path. Extrapolating from old-school freeride, Wallace drew inspiration to build new features which paid homage to this past in 'Glory Daze'

Respect the OG

Liam Wallace Photo
Liam Wallace Photo
Preflight goggle inspection

Liam Wallace Photo

Liam Wallace Photo
55 feet to the knuckle or 69 Pinkbike feet

Liam Wallace Photo

Liam Wallace Photo
Liam Wallace Photo

bigquotesI was inspired to build classic North Shore style stunts with a new school approach. Riding gives me an outlet to push and better myself like nothing else, but in order to do so you gotta build the stunts to support this. Each one of these features I had a specific move in mind, and catered each board or shovel full to make it happenReece

Liam Wallace Photo
'Engineered'

Liam Wallace Photo
bigquotesAlmost every stunt in this video had to be built, tested, then rebuilt to make it ride the way I wanted. Moving lips, adjusting boards, changing gaps—all part of the process. With the help of my team, I put about 50 days of building into this video. As things rarely go as planned, I had to learn to surrender the outcome and embrace the process

Liam Wallace Photo

Liam Wallace Photo
A cable cam is a very useful tool for following Wallace on such a long, high speed course. Shoutout to the Claw for unlocking this zone and allowing Reece to make it his own for this video

Liam Wallace Photo
Between two ferns with Reece Wallace

Bourdo vibes anyone?

Liam Wallace Photo
Liam Wallace Photo
Left or right? Hip or boner?

Liam Wallace Photo
Reece for scale

Liam Wallace Photo

Liam Wallace Photo

Liam Wallace Photo
Rig

Video: Calvin Huth
Stills: Liam Wallace
Location: Mt. Washington Alpine Resort

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

37 Comments

  • 30 0
 No-handed take off!?!?? C’monnnnn that’s so rad Reece
  • 2 0
 Was hoping to see it go into no-hander lander too, but super still impressive!
  • 2 0
 Nollie 3 drop on a DH rig!?!?!?!!?! GAHWWWWWAHHHHHHHHHH wtffffffffff
  • 33 5
 Nice one world cup winner!
  • 7 0
 Waiting for the "You messed it up again, silly!" comment.
  • 7 0
 From world champs to the north shore. Got to love it. Don't tell trek
  • 10 0
 Guide to the Reeces:

- Reece Wallace: Freerider who competed in Rampage 2015
- Reece Wilson: 2020 DH World Champion
- Reese Witherspoon: Some blonde actor
- Reese's Pieces: Damn good candy
  • 6 0
 Additional wallace guide

Ben Wallace: pink bike academy runner up 2020
William Wallace: Scottish hero and freedom lover :p
  • 1 0
 @McMeta666: excellent additions
  • 9 2
 I guess when your no longer world champ you gotta keep busy! well done Reece
  • 2 5
 not sure if serious lol
  • 4 0
 @McMeta666: definitely serious
  • 1 1
 @mi-bike: definitely not. Wink
  • 1 0
 @cool3: as serious as can be
  • 3 0
 This is so cool to see. Some old school Kranked style riding.
Having just watched Kranked 6,7 and 8 in the last few nights (on youtube) also so many of the costal crew videos at the weekend. This is like Kranked with more slow motion and higher resolution (but the tunes were better in Kranked).
  • 6 0
 reece videos are always mint
  • 3 0
 Love the rainbow colours on that bike
  • 1 0
 In general how rowdy are the trails at Mt. Washington? I am planning to move to Cumberland next year and am trying to decide if I should get a downhill bike again.

Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Sweet vid! Seeing an ATX again was a trip and the no handed drop.. wicked. Nice video Reece thanks!
  • 1 0
 That’s so cool to see the final product! I’ve watched that build over the whole summer.
  • 3 1
 The whole video calls: get me into Rampage next year!!!
  • 1 0
 It's amazing how sketchy the OG bikes look while being ridden by a World Champ!
  • 2 0
 Time for a new Glory yet?
  • 1 0
 So sick!! Love the wood work!
  • 1 0
 That was pretty spectacular! Nice work and great theme.
  • 1 0
 Vanderham rode a Giant ATX in Ride to the Hills!
  • 1 0
 Awesome riding! Very cool tricks!
  • 1 0
 That cranked me right up!
  • 1 0
 Nice one bud! Loving the classic freeride vibes
  • 1 0
 Damn! Some pretty cool moves in there
  • 2 3
 Love all of Reece's creativity and vids well done man. One thing though, that recent bike is making my eyes hurt!
  • 1 0
 Which Reece is this?
  • 1 0
 Radical! I enjoyed that.
  • 1 1
 World Champ for Rampage 2022
  • 1 0
 Thats pretty sick!!!!
  • 1 0
 so sick
  • 1 0
 That was fun!

Post a Comment



