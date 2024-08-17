Video: Reece Wallace Invitational Highlights

On Aug 1-3, Reece Wallace hosted the 2nd annual 'RW Invitational' free ride competition in his backyard in Nanaimo, BC.
Riders from around the world turned up and competed for Best Trick, Best Whip, and Rider of the Week. Reece and a few of his pilot buddies even took the riders up for sightseeing flights as a rest day activity.
|I love free ride mountain biking. It's gratifying to host an event to give back to a sport which has given me so much. It's clear the next gen of riders are here and I'm stoked to support these up and comers in the mix with some of the best. Blows my mind this is the only big bike free ride event in BC, and I'm working hard to develop this further for next year. Hopefully we can set a precedent for other pros to open up their properties and form a backyard free ride circuit in North America - Reece
RW Invitational supporters:Giant Bicycles
, Maxxis Tires
, Industry Nine
, Saris
, ODI
, Hardbite Chips
, Rock Coast Confectionaries
, Vegain
, Finning/Cat
and the Nanaimo Hospitality Assosciation.
Video & Photos: Liam Wallace
Additional Filming: Calvin HuthRW Invitational