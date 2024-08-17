Video: Reece Wallace Invitational Highlights

I love free ride mountain biking. It's gratifying to host an event to give back to a sport which has given me so much. It's clear the next gen of riders are here and I'm stoked to support these up and comers in the mix with some of the best. Blows my mind this is the only big bike free ride event in BC, and I'm working hard to develop this further for next year. Hopefully we can set a precedent for other pros to open up their properties and form a backyard free ride circuit in North America - Reece