Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump

Dec 28, 2020
by Giant Bicycles  

In the Utah desert, Giant free rider Reece Wallace builds then tests one of the largest stunts in the area. After straight lining from the top of a mesa, Reece found himself going a deep! Watch as he goes for redemption on one of the biggest hand built jumps around.

Video by: Matt Butterworth

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

12 Comments

  • 11 0
 Me: Overshoot a jump much smaller than that, bail hard... Go home, put the bike in the garage for a bit, and reconsider my life's direction.

Reece: Overshoot a jump, bail hard and blackout from the impact... Proceed to do a back-flip the next go around.

*guess that why he's a pro and I'm not. Wink
  • 9 2
 He’s not wearing his World Cup stripes?
  • 4 5
 Reece Wilson is the one who got his stripes, Reece Wallace is a different rider.
  • 6 0
 not to be that guy...but...clickbait title since you can't see what the heck happens.
  • 5 1
 me: what if I come up short! I could come up short! what if I case it?!
reece: what if I over jump the entire jump!
  • 1 0
 Well yeah, he did get it wrong right.
  • 4 0
 Melon farmer! Wallace went for it!
  • 3 0
 That’s getting back on the horse if I’ve ever seen it!
  • 1 0
 Adrenaline & shock overload! All that time building that landing to only use 20ft of it on 1st attempt.
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, We waiting for future Red Bull Rampage ;D
  • 1 0
 holy send portal
  • 1 1
 Pinkbike award for the biggest over shoot the year: Tom or Reece?

