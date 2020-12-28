Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump

In the Utah desert, Giant free rider Reece Wallace builds then tests one of the largest stunts in the area. After straight lining from the top of a mesa, Reece found himself going a deep! Watch as he goes for redemption on one of the biggest hand built jumps around.
Video by: Matt ButterworthGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
12 Comments
Reece: Overshoot a jump, bail hard and blackout from the impact... Proceed to do a back-flip the next go around.
*guess that why he's a pro and I'm not.
reece: what if I over jump the entire jump!
