Video: Reece Wallace Rides His Search & Rescue Inspired Reign

Reece Wallace
rips his new custom Reign Advanced Pro 29 0 in his latest shreddit.
|After a winter of hand building this trail, it was only suiting to ride my Search & Rescue theme Reign. This video is a tribute to all the hard work the SARTECH's (Search & Rescue Technicians) do for Canadians - Reece
Video: Anthill Films
Directed by: Matt Butterworth
Produced by: Reece Wallace & Matt Butterworth
Builders: Dan Fleury, Alan Mendal, Dillon Butcher, Reece WallaceGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
13 Comments
*waves hand all cool like*
This is not the Reece you're looking for...
Post a Comment