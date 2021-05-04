Video: Reece Wallace Rides His Search & Rescue Inspired Reign

May 4, 2021
by Giant Bicycles  


Reece Wallace rips his new custom Reign Advanced Pro 29 0 in his latest shreddit.

bigquotesAfter a winter of hand building this trail, it was only suiting to ride my Search & Rescue theme Reign. This video is a tribute to all the hard work the SARTECH's (Search & Rescue Technicians) do for Canadians - Reece

Video: Anthill Films
Directed by: Matt Butterworth
Produced by: Reece Wallace & Matt Butterworth
Builders: Dan Fleury, Alan Mendal, Dillon Butcher, Reece Wallace

13 Comments

  • 19 2
 That's why he is world champion!
  • 8 0
 REIGN-ing World Champ @reecewallaceSalute
  • 1 3
 In lieu of May the Force day.....

*waves hand all cool like*
This is not the Reece you're looking for...
  • 1 13
flag cycling247 (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Wrong Reece W: www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-reece-wilsons-trek-session-gets-the-world-champion-treatment.html
  • 1 0
 Came here for this comment...
  • 4 0
 Sweet edit! That Slash's Paint Job looks sick!
  • 1 0
 well done, the bike is sick and the edit was rad!
  • 1 0
 I'd like to forward a motion to use the term Tactical Medic in Canada
  • 1 0
 Sick riding and filming
  • 1 4
 Looks like a Session
  • 4 0
 Looks like it's about to Reign.
  • 1 0
 @Janes28: please explain
  • 3 0
 @Janes28: I've come to search for puns. I've been rescued.

Post a Comment



