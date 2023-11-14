Video: Reece Wallace Shreds His Way Through British Columbia

Nov 14, 2023
by Giant Bicycles  

Words: Giant Bicycles

Throughout the summer, Reece Wallace embarked on a road trip across British Columbia riding some of the harder to access spots onboard his Reign E+.

Follow along as Reece puts his electric mullet through its paces!

bigquotesOh my lawrd, I love E-bikes! Seriously though, so much damn fun - Reece

Produced & Directed: Reece Wallace
Video: Liam Wallace
Additional Cinematography: Calvin Huth

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

12 Comments
  • 11 2
 The World Champ rides again!
  • 2 0
 So glad he's healed up, that leg break sounded nasty!
  • 8 1
 haha, I get it! Because other guy name close to me, amirite?!
  • 4 1
 @reecewallace:
Reece , I’m afraid that along with
Looks like a session
Norbs/Brendog got robbed
Dick Pound
And other repeat pinkbike jokes, you and Reece Wilson will forever be pretend mistakenly identified . Just keep shreddin !!
  • 3 0
 @jimoxbox: I'm here for it. Being an immature man myself, I too enjoy dumb things on the internet.
  • 1 0
 @reecewallace: good lad amazing riding mate
  • 1 0
 @jimoxbox: BMX background
  • 1 0
 @bmx-background: user name checks out.
  • 1 1
 Come on Giant, sound track and joke voiceover was a joke. Plenty of media wannabe kids out there that would have loved a chance to make a banging edit. Time to get some interns in your marketing department.
  • 1 0
 obvious comment....dang BC is beautiful country.
  • 1 1
 A bit GReign-E but maybe my internet is slow today.
Below threshold threads are hidden







