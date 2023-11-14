Watch
Video: Reece Wallace Shreds His Way Through British Columbia
Nov 14, 2023
by
Giant Bicycles
12 Comments
Words
: Giant Bicycles
Throughout the summer, Reece Wallace embarked on a road trip across British Columbia riding some of the harder to access spots onboard his
Reign E+
.
Follow along as Reece puts his electric mullet through its paces!
Oh my lawrd, I love E-bikes! Seriously though, so much damn fun - Reece
Produced & Directed:
Reece Wallace
Video:
Liam Wallace
Additional Cinematography: Calvin Huth
Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Giant
Reece Wallace
Author Info:
giantbicycles
Member since Aug 17, 2011
80 articles
12 Comments
Score
Time
11
2
handynzl
(1 hours ago)
The World Champ rides again!
[Reply]
2
0
dolface
(1 hours ago)
So glad he's healed up, that leg break sounded nasty!
[Reply]
8
1
reecewallace
(49 mins ago)
haha, I get it! Because other guy name close to me, amirite?!
[Reply]
4
1
jimoxbox
(27 mins ago)
@reecewallace
:
Reece , I’m afraid that along with
Looks like a session
Norbs/Brendog got robbed
Dick Pound
And other repeat pinkbike jokes, you and Reece Wilson will forever be pretend mistakenly identified . Just keep shreddin !!
[Reply]
3
0
reecewallace
(21 mins ago)
@jimoxbox
: I'm here for it. Being an immature man myself, I too enjoy dumb things on the internet.
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(12 mins ago)
@reecewallace
: good lad amazing riding mate
[Reply]
1
0
bmx-background
(8 mins ago)
@jimoxbox
: BMX background
[Reply]
1
0
workingclasswhore
(1 mins ago)
@bmx-background
: user name checks out.
[Reply]
1
1
Mr-Price
(14 mins ago)
Come on Giant, sound track and joke voiceover was a joke. Plenty of media wannabe kids out there that would have loved a chance to make a banging edit. Time to get some interns in your marketing department.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(53 mins ago)
obvious comment....dang BC is beautiful country.
[Reply]
1
1
oldfaith
(18 mins ago)
A bit GReign-E but maybe my internet is slow today.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
9
ivanpk1
(Nov 8, 2023 at 11:17)
Ebikes are the future. With new ebikes coming out lighter and faster than the previous models, it only makes sense that more and more people are switching to them over traditional pedal bikes. This makes sense considering that you are still able to get in the same workout as a pedal bike, but do twice as many runs. More runs for the same workout...yes please!
[Reply]
