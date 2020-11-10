Video: Reece Wallace Signs with Leatt for Protection, Footwear and Apparel

Nov 12, 2020
by Leatt .com  

Leatt is proud to welcome Canadian freerider Reece Wallace to the roster. Reece brings his own unique style to Leatt through his incredible web videos, as well as in participation in free ride events around the world.

Liam Wallace photo
Who doesn't love a good table?

bigquotesI'm stoked to sign with Leatt! Having been around the block, safety and protection based in science is my #1 priority. I feel confident wearing Leatt's new gear head-to-toe and I'm pumped for the future together

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
MTB 4.0 helmet & Velocity 5.5 goggles

Leatt 1.0 shoe. Keepin' it casual & functional

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
Kicking it out & waiting for the wind. Forever a Kamloops tradition

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
1.0 glove & matching 4.0 jacket. Black on black everything

Liam Wallace photo

Welcome to the family, Reece!

Video & Photo: Liam Wallace

Leatt
#ScienceOfThrill

Posted In:
Videos LEATT Reece Wallace


Must Read This Week
Ultimate Nerd Quiz: Can You Guess these 2020 Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
137482 views
Last Chance to Vote: Top 10 GoPro Best Line Contest Videos
78324 views
2021 Racing Rumours #1 - Danny Hart to Cube, Reece Wilson's Future, a Santa Cruz XC Team, & More
45181 views
Review: Pipedream The Full Moxie
44274 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Insanely Light Scott Spark
36420 views
[Updated] Drew Bezanson Injured in Car Accident
35253 views
This $220 DNR Designs Tool Will Help You Align Your Handlebars
31852 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?
31829 views

8 Comments

  • 15 0
 Congrats on the WC win
  • 2 0
 hahah this is gold! Big Grin
  • 7 0
 Did he leave Trek?
  • 1 0
 Bahahahah
  • 1 0
 Does he not get a super sick Muc Off helmet like the Commencal team? That would be a bummer to sign and then find out you only get a sticker to slap on there instead of a sick custom helmet.
  • 2 0
 I'm losing track of all the Wallace's!
  • 1 0
 Good tuuuuuuunes. Good vid vibes. Anyone know song / artist?
  • 1 0
 Graham Nash "Better Days"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008210
Mobile Version of Website