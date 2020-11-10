Video: Reece Wallace Signs with Leatt for Protection, Footwear and Apparel

Leatt is proud to welcome Canadian freerider Reece Wallace
to the roster. Reece brings his own unique style to Leatt through his incredible web videos, as well as in participation in free ride events around the world.
Who doesn't love a good table?
|I'm stoked to sign with Leatt! Having been around the block, safety and protection based in science is my #1 priority. I feel confident wearing Leatt's new gear head-to-toe and I'm pumped for the future together
MTB 4.0 helmet & Velocity 5.5 goggles
Leatt 1.0 shoe. Keepin' it casual & functional
Kicking it out & waiting for the wind. Forever a Kamloops tradition
Welcome to the family, Reece!
1.0 glove & matching 4.0 jacket. Black on black everything
Video & Photo: Liam WallaceLeatt#ScienceOfThrill
