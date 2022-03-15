Video: Reece Wallace Smashes DH Trails on Mt. Prevost

Words by Maxxis
Canadian Maxxis athlete, Reece Wallace
, rides the second generation Shorty on his home trails of Vancouver Island, BC. Released last year, the new Shorty is a versatile mid spike ideal for the soft conditions typically found in the shoulder seasons. Maxxis offers the Shorty in EXO, DoubleDown, and DH constructions for trail, enduro, or downhill riding.
|"For me, the Shorty is the ideal winter tire. My home trails of Mt. Prevost are steep, fast, loose, and wet. The Shorty bites, but also sheds dirt. The most surprising thing for me though was its ability to corner, it grips—the large side knobs dig in and don't let go. It was a blast to build some trail for this video and put the Shorty to the test" - Reece
Front & back Shorties
Same same, but different
Wet muck? No problem. The Shorty grips & sheds
27.5x2.40, MaxxGrip, DH casing, at 24psi
Glory Days
Video: Calvin Huth
Photo: Liam WallaceMaxxis Tires
