Video: Reece Wallace Smashes DH Trails on Mt. Prevost

Mar 15, 2022
by Maxxis Tires  

Words by Maxxis

Canadian Maxxis athlete, Reece Wallace, rides the second generation Shorty on his home trails of Vancouver Island, BC. Released last year, the new Shorty is a versatile mid spike ideal for the soft conditions typically found in the shoulder seasons. Maxxis offers the Shorty in EXO, DoubleDown, and DH constructions for trail, enduro, or downhill riding.


bigquotes"For me, the Shorty is the ideal winter tire. My home trails of Mt. Prevost are steep, fast, loose, and wet. The Shorty bites, but also sheds dirt. The most surprising thing for me though was its ability to corner, it grips—the large side knobs dig in and don't let go. It was a blast to build some trail for this video and put the Shorty to the test" - Reece



Front & back Shorties



Same same, but different



Wet muck? No problem. The Shorty grips & sheds


27.5x2.40, MaxxGrip, DH casing, at 24psi


Glory Days


Follow @Reece_Wallace for more BTS content.

Video: Calvin Huth
Photo: Liam Wallace

Maxxis Tires

Mount Prevost

Videos Maxxis Reece Wallace


16 Comments

  • 41 1
 Nice of the Champ to visit the Island before the season starts.
  • 26 1
 haha i get it because i win
  • 5 1
 @reecewallace: Great edit. The blocky Shorty looks like a perfect match for that fresh dirt.

I'm sorry. I was in early and something needed to be said. It was just opportunistic internet behaviour. Smile
  • 9 0
 Can't wait to see the Volvo shredit
  • 5 0
 Calvin has been making some of my favorite videos lately. This one is probably my favorite as of lately. So good!
  • 4 0
 Great video. Nice MTB ASMR. Especially considering he and his buddies built the trail themselves.
  • 5 1
 That paint job is so good
  • 8 4
 He's not the Champ anymore, just a random Scot poaching our local trails!
  • 2 0
 Sounds like most Scottish people I know.
  • 2 0
 His edits are always so good. Damn fine trails as well. They look so much fun.
  • 3 0
 Giant please make a new glory for him already!
  • 1 0
 From what I have seen Reece post on Instagram a new glory is coming soon.
  • 3 4
 Always nice to see a Reece Wallace banger, that said, 75% of those shots were on super dry trails you could probably rail with an Aspen (DH casing Aspen?!?) and maybe not the best representation of what a Shorty is best for?
  • 5 2
 Damn if those trails are your "super dry", consider me envious...
  • 1 0
 Sick edit, it just missed the Dh trail!!! Awesome looking flow trail though, would love to ride that all day long.
  • 1 0
 That was beautiful

Post a Comment



