Video: Reece Wallace's Raw POV as he Shreds a Hand Built Jump Trail

May 23, 2021
by Reece Wallace  

bigquotesStoked to get a top to bottom run on my hand-built trail 'Mayday' from my recent 'Search & Rescue' edit. My buddies and I built this trail in two months over the winter, and it's a blast to lap top to bottom on my 29er Reece Wallace

- Reece Wallace

5 Comments

  • 19 0
 [insert world champ joke]
  • 1 0
 29 er,yeah thats what champs be rollin on ! congrats on last year s achievements and hopefully we d see another title comin in for 2021
  • 1 0
 Id gladly help out digging and clearing more over there ! so where s the trail located
  • 1 0
 It’s the year of building for us all
  • 1 0
 Let's go, champ!

