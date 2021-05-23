Pinkbike.com
Video: Reece Wallace's Raw POV as he Shreds a Hand Built Jump Trail
May 23, 2021
by
Reece Wallace
Stoked to get a top to bottom run on my hand-built trail 'Mayday' from my recent 'Search & Rescue' edit. My buddies and I built this trail in two months over the winter, and it's a blast to lap top to bottom on my 29er
—
Reece Wallace
-
Reece Wallace
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Reece Wallace
5 Comments
Score
Time
19
0
reecewallace
Plus
(5 hours ago)
[insert world champ joke]
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(36 mins ago)
29 er,yeah thats what champs be rollin on ! congrats on last year s achievements and hopefully we d see another title comin in for 2021
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(37 mins ago)
Id gladly help out digging and clearing more over there ! so where s the trail located
[Reply]
1
0
seanypMTB
(3 days ago)
It’s the year of building for us all
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(36 mins ago)
Let's go, champ!
[Reply]
