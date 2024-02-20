Reece Wallace Drops A Second Insane Video From His Freeride House

|I started building this stunt without ropes and was tripping being three stories off the ground on a skinny, so decided to rope in. Turns out, it was scarier to build than ride it - Reece
The important thing is to make it look like you know what you're doing
Frothing for the first tire marks after so many slaps
Special thanks to Liam Wallace, Matt Hardman, Ronan Burke, Nic Court, Davis Stupich, Trevor Berg, Jordan Goodall, Calvin Huth, Jeremy McDowell
Rider, Producer, Director: Reece Wallace
Video & Edit: Liam Wallace
Additional Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Calvin HuthGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed