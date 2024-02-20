Reece Wallace Drops A Second Insane Video From His Freeride House

Feb 20, 2024
by Giant Bicycles  

Liam Wallace photo
bigquotesI started building this stunt without ropes and was tripping being three stories off the ground on a skinny, so decided to rope in. Turns out, it was scarier to build than ride it - Reece

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo
The important thing is to make it look like you know what you're doing

Liam Wallace photo
Frothing for the first tire marks after so many slaps

Special thanks to Liam Wallace, Matt Hardman, Ronan Burke, Nic Court, Davis Stupich, Trevor Berg, Jordan Goodall, Calvin Huth, Jeremy McDowell

Rider, Producer, Director: Reece Wallace
Video & Edit: Liam Wallace
Additional Cinematography: Rupert Walker, Calvin Huth

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Author Info:
giantbicycles avatar

Member since Aug 17, 2011
83 articles
14 Comments
  • 20 1
 where abouts in Scotland is this?
  • 12 0
 Some uppity gated community for world Champions, plane access only!
  • 4 0
 great to see the guy pick himself up after that horror moto accident
  • 7 0
 in the future when he's a crotchety old man, he's going to have a hard time keeping the neighborhood kids off his lawn (and roof)
  • 5 0
 Not to mention Brendog!
  • 8 0
 How does one own a house in BC and a plane on a pro MTBer salary? Thats the crazier part.
  • 6 0
 Being a world champ helps, obviously.
  • 7 3
 Assistance from parents / family most likely. Many (not all) pro-MTBers come from reasonably well-off backgrounds. Making it to the top needs a supportive family from a young age, both with time and finance. MTB ain't cheap!
  • 1 0
 Endorsements, sponsorships, winnings, social media etc. He has a net worth of 15 Mil. His parents may (or may not) have helped him get off the ground but he is a self pedaling man. Good to see him enjoying his hard work.
  • 2 0
 That house was a straight up meth shack when he bought it by the looks of his Instagram. Also, GA is relatively affordable if you are willing to make some sacrifices. It looks like he and some friends have done most of the work and maintenance to get C-FZOL to where it is at now.
  • 2 0
 @bmar: Where is the 15 mil figure from?
  • 3 0
 Would love to have the space to f*ck around on my own house/ yard like that. And the balls to hit those jumps obviously!
  • 3 0
 Fine, I'll buy a sawmill instead of a new bike.
  • 1 0
 Beauty Reece! Killin it! CM!







