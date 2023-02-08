Video: Reece Wallace's Wild Freeride House

In 2021, Reece Wallace purchased a run down meth-lab like house, and rebuilt the entire thing from the ground up. The process was extensive, taking over a year and going long over schedule and budget. While the house was being renovated, Reece cleaned up the property littered with broken down cars, garbage, barns, deep freezes and dead animals. It had been neglected for decades.
|Buying this property was the biggest send of my life. At one point, I thought I'd never finish it. Almost had to start an OnlyFans to fund the build.
|Juggling a house renovation, yard build, training, film schedule and injuries was a challenge. Happy to come through it, although I'd never do it again!
Don't think, just do - Maverick
|These projects are a duality of creating a dream trick and feature list, then trying my best to get about 3/4's of them. Guinea pigging new stunts and tricks is very much a delicate balance between f*^king around & finding out.
Second go on the fronty after slamming
|Like most mountain bikers, it's been a dream to have jumps in my yard. I grew up watching guys like Jordie Lunn here on Vancouver Island with jumps in his yard and I was hooked.
|The last clip of the video was a fronty and I crashed. The run in and landing were covered in ice and they were calling for two feet snow the next day, so I felt pressured to get the clip. I overshot and slammed on my face the first try. I chilled for a few minutes, got back up, then landed it. Once the adrenaline wore off, I realized I hurt my neck and ended up spending the night in the hospital strapped to a c-spine board. Thankfully, just some sore muscles and a sprain.
|Shoutout to my wife for letting me bike off the roof.
Follow all of Reece's adventures on Instagram here
!
Video: Liam Wallace
& Calvin Huth
Photo: Liam WallaceGiant Bicycles#RideUnleashed
32 Comments
and props to your wife indeed