Video: Reece Wallace's Wild Freeride House

Feb 8, 2023
by Giant Bicycles  

In 2021, Reece Wallace purchased a run down meth-lab like house, and rebuilt the entire thing from the ground up. The process was extensive, taking over a year and going long over schedule and budget. While the house was being renovated, Reece cleaned up the property littered with broken down cars, garbage, barns, deep freezes and dead animals. It had been neglected for decades.

bigquotesBuying this property was the biggest send of my life. At one point, I thought I'd never finish it. Almost had to start an OnlyFans to fund the build.



bigquotesJuggling a house renovation, yard build, training, film schedule and injuries was a challenge. Happy to come through it, although I'd never do it again!


Don't think, just do - Maverick



bigquotesThese projects are a duality of creating a dream trick and feature list, then trying my best to get about 3/4's of them. Guinea pigging new stunts and tricks is very much a delicate balance between f*^king around & finding out.


Second go on the fronty after slamming

bigquotesLike most mountain bikers, it's been a dream to have jumps in my yard. I grew up watching guys like Jordie Lunn here on Vancouver Island with jumps in his yard and I was hooked.




bigquotesThe last clip of the video was a fronty and I crashed. The run in and landing were covered in ice and they were calling for two feet snow the next day, so I felt pressured to get the clip. I overshot and slammed on my face the first try. I chilled for a few minutes, got back up, then landed it. Once the adrenaline wore off, I realized I hurt my neck and ended up spending the night in the hospital strapped to a c-spine board. Thankfully, just some sore muscles and a sprain.

bigquotesShoutout to my wife for letting me bike off the roof.

Follow all of Reece's adventures on Instagram here!

Video: Liam Wallace & Calvin Huth
Photo: Liam Wallace

Giant Bicycles
#RideUnleashed

Posted In:
Videos Reece Wallace


32 Comments

  • 31 4
 This is the guy that was World Champ and has that plane, right?
  • 7 0
 That's Rusty Wallace
  • 4 0
 Or Reece Witherspoon
  • 9 0
 Keep pushing Reece.
  • 7 0
 That house is gonna need a lot of baby gates in the future...
  • 22 0
 I'll stick with cats
  • 2 0
 @reecewallace: they keep the mice in check
  • 6 5
 @reecewallace: You should reconsider that. It’s the greatest challenge that also gives the greatest reward in life!
  • 7 0
 Go big or go ho...oh wait.
  • 5 0
 looks like a 13-story treehut episode, haha. way to go reece!
and props to your wife indeed Smile
  • 5 0
 That’s amazing! A riders dream property come true
  • 4 1
 Nice house and video, I think we can forgo the usual Reece W. mixup jokes this time...
  • 1 0
 Being able to easily crawl home after eating shit is an underrated bonus. Also... that exterior siding rework is outstanding and looks phenomenal compared to the original. Great job !
  • 3 0
 Another mint video! Glad you took the gutter off.
  • 3 0
 Housepage? Rampaous? Great edit!
  • 2 0
 I do gotta ask, how does this man afford such a lifestyle after only winning on WC?
  • 1 0
 Just wait until an air strip gets put in. I see your whistler train gap and raise you a [wherever Reece lives] plane gap.
  • 1 0
 That first go off the house drop couldn't have been more dialed. Right at the top of the landing. Well done man!!
  • 2 0
 Are he and Semenuk out housing each other?
  • 2 0
 That house roof drop was huge! awesome video
  • 1 0
 Hey Reece, is that your Nanchang in the hangar? Nanchangs and Yaks are fun airplanes. :-)
  • 2 0
 This is exactly what happens if you watch too much Seth's Bike Hacks
  • 1 0
 I think Remy just got oneuped!
  • 2 0
 Stoked on life!
  • 1 0
 Great vid, thanks for that. Cool plane!
  • 1 0
 New favorite rider! Bike Hooning
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah @reecewallace ! Awesome job.
  • 1 0
 When is the house warming?
  • 1 0
 What a well rounded savage!! Reece is killin it at life!!!
  • 1 0
 sick bike, sick house, sick plane!
  • 1 0
 Freeride Epiclandia
  • 1 0
 vraiment cool ...





