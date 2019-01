Choose the adventurous dimension. "Dangerous Journeys" is Sleeper.co's version of a highlight reel after our first year of making content.Its been a crazy first year, cant be more thankful to all the people involved. These wheels are a huge source of joy for us, we do it out of love.For 2019 we'll be working closely with Reece Wilson on various projects on and off the racetrack, stay tuned for more.-Max Rendall