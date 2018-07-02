Video: Slapping Corners On Commencal's New Meta TR 29 British Edition

PRESS RELEASE: CommencalWhy Do We Call It The Trail?
Simply because it’s a bike for real mountain bike trails, not necessarily just for high alpine rides or ski resort lifts. The goal is to enjoy the efficient climbing capabilities, to be able to ride to wherever you’re going to have the most fun and then descend safely with maximum smiles!
In 2019, this TR platform has been completely rethought and redesigned. The larger wheels bring more comfort and combined with longer travel suspension plus a new frame geometry, unmatched riding pleasure. Nimble, playful and fast, it’s available to pre-order from today; we present the META TR 29 British Edition!
These colours remind us of the best memories of British motorsport success and our riders from the British Isles are so talented and endearing, we couldn't resist dedicating this limited edition to them. Here’s a teaser edit featuring Reece below, on holiday in Morzine, the most British of Alpine resorts… We can’t wait to see him and the TR in their natural habitat of the UK next!29’’ for the META
Not only did we want to change the geometry for our 2019 frames, we also redesigned our flagship platform to enable big wheels. The structure of the frame has been revised to increase its stiffness due to
the greater constraints brought by these bigger wheels. This structural modification has also allowed us to fine-tune the geometry. Let’s just be clear, this increase in stiffness does not work to the detriment of the META’s legendary tolerance.New Rear Triangle
This allows us to use a shorter chain stay than on our 27.5. The construction means maximized clearance for the tyre and an increase in stiffness via a forged yoke.New Seat Stay
Increased tube thickness for better control of rear triangle stiffness.New Rocker
Bigger bearings for more stiffness and reliability.New U-Link
Improved junction with the shock for better overall reliability.
The dynamic aspect has not been forgotten. The position of the main pivot point changes, with it now positioned lower and further back, it’s better suited to the chain rings used on a 29. Its location also diminishes kickback during suspension travel. The result?
A bike that does not tire its rider on long rides and has more grip. The kinematics have been reworked to accept air and coil shocks, both FOX and RockShox models.Travel: 130mm back
The RANGE
META TR 29 British Edition
Fork:
FOX 36 FACTORY, 150mm, High / Low Speed Compression,High / Low speed Rebound, boost
Shock:
FOX FACTORY DPX2, 210x50, lockout, rebound, compression
Brakes:
SHIMANO XT, 200mm/180mm
Transmission:
SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 7K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM GX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Wheels:
E13 TRS WHEELSET, 28 holes, 30mm inner width, tubeless ready
Seatpost:
KS Lev integra, 31.6 mm, Southpaw alloy lever
Prices:
3,999 USD / 3.999 € / 5,199 CAD / 5,799 AUD / 6,399 NZD
META TR 29 Race
Fork:
ROCKSHOX PIKE RC 140mm, compression, rebound, boost
Shock:
ROCKSHOX SUPER DELUXE RCT, 210x50, rebound, compression, open/lock
Brakes:
SRAM Guide R, 200mm/180mm
Transmission:
SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 6K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM NX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Wheels:
SPANK OOZY 350 WHEELSET, 32 holes, 30mm inner width
Seatpost:
KS Lev integra, 31.6 mm, Southpaw alloy lever
Prices:
3,599 USD / 3.499 € / 4,699 CAD / 4,999 AUD
META TR 29 Essential
Fork:
ROCKSHOX REVELATION RC 140mm, solo air, boost
Shock:
ROCKSHOX DELUXE RT, 210x50, 2 positions
Brakes:
SRAM LEVEL T, 200mm/180mm
Transmission:
SRAM DESCENDANT EAGLE 6K X-Sync, 32t, boost 170mm on S/M, 175mm on L/XL
SRAM NX EAGLE 1230, 10-50, 12sp
Seatpost:
KS e20i, 31.6 mm, Southpaw alloy lever
Prices:
2,799 USD / 2.699 € / 3,599 CAD / 3,999 AUD / 4,499 NZD
