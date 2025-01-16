Video: Reece Wilson Introduces AON Racing

Powered by Outside

Jan 16, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTo say I'm excited about this is an understatement. I truly believe I have assembled the best team on the circuit, I can't wait to share the journey with you guys.

Video produced by Sleeper. Reece Wilson


 Such dreamy hair
  • 60
 Reece rocking the Morton Harkett look, I was half expecting the video to turn into a cartoon at some point.
  • 191
 World champ, pilot, team owner, fashion icon. Is there anything this guy can't do???
  • 81
 @VtVolk: stay fit?
  • 30
 @commental: Showing your age there chap and I’m bloody well here for it! Looking forward to seeing how they get on
  • 30
 @PB-J: Ha. Yep, I'm no spring chicken.
  • 430
 Getting sleeper to do the videos is an instant win, especially with Reece's riding!
  • 350
 Sounds so intelligent and reasonable compared to some racers. I hope he can come out the gate strong yet measured to build some momentum through the season. Bike and setup look awesome.
  • 140
 I hope he can come out the Gates strong
  • 50
 @mkul7r4: Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your pinion, man.
  • 290
 Sleeper edit for team introduction? Nice. Reece knows his audience, that is for sure!
  • 30
 Speaking of Sleeper edits… did they NOT do a 2024 racing wrap up? Because, bummer.
  • 410
 @initforthedonuts: Loading...
  • 20
 @MaxxRendall: 👀
  • 160
 Dirty Dancing meets Mountain Biking!
  • 80
 In all seriousness - What Reece is doing is sick and I'm looking forward to seeing what he and his team do this coming season Smile
  • 130
 Nobody puts Reece in the corner
  • 30
 @VtVolk: nobody quite corners like Reece.
  • 130
 Sounds like some kind of wonderful, best of luck with it all from many in Tweed Valley
  • 130
 The battle of the belts is the most exciting thing to happen to DH bikes in years.
  • 110
 so thats where the haircut comes from, mel gibson.
  • 40
 With fireballs from his eyes and bolts of lightning from his arse!
  • 100
 Would love to know where the money is coming from here. Super cool to see a new team. Hope they'll be around for a while.
  • 50
 Cooking meth on the side, needed a way to launder the money.
  • 170
 Reece’s Head and Shoulders sponsorship
  • 70
 Years of 6 figure salaries with Trek, invested well, and living frugally off his per diem while on the road. Wink Kidding aside, I think the answer comes at 2:17 where he says: "but most importantly, they run an extremely tight ship. They have done an extraordinary amount with basically no money." I.e., they are not a rich team but will do the most with what they have.
  • 110
 You had me at Dorado
  • 80
 He had me at Roadhouse!
  • 91
 God the Gamux bikes are so good dude. I’d sell all my bikes and my car right now just to get one
  • 81
 Prove it
  • 20
 @TommyNunchuck: if I was allowed to. I’m still in k-12. Just not practical for me unfortunately
  • 70
 My favourite rider, favourite cinematographer, sponsored by my favourite car brand, on the most interesting bike setup in years - what’s not to like!
  • 90
 Acronym Over Name racing
  • 61
 All Or Nothing
  • 60
 Some shots show an Manitou air shock and then there is the cover shots. Will Manitou be coming out with a new coil or an updated air shock? Or both?
  • 30
 Hyper ride rear shock
  • 20
 Or differenz shock than manitou because manitou shocks are super unreliable.and blow? 😉
  • 10
 rumour is they use a new version of Milyard's game changing damper from 20 years ago
  • 40
 In time where everything seems to be contracting in the bike industry and in DH particularly, this feels like a breath of fresh air. I really hope they have a great first season.
  • 50
 Dang reece on the gamux with dorado. God that bike is drop dead gorgeous. Not its got gorgeous hair to go with it.
  • 40
 Hope he crushes this year.
  • 40
 Brage? Yes? Please!

Or Reece Wallace for the lulz
  • 10
 That was my guess as well.
  • 10
 That would be the best signing ever. Or the champ could just start wearing aviator glasses all the time.
  • 20
 @suspended-flesh: With that hair? I don't think the world could take it.
  • 30
 If I could try any bike in the world...literally...Gamux!! So amped for this...all of it!
  • 41
 Good luck Reece, you definitely have the prettiest bicycles on the hill!
  • 41
 Can you tell us the rider linup already, please.
  • 20
 Nice! Has anyone heard anything about Loris for this year? Unless I missed it, a team announcement hasn’t been made.
  • 50
 From what i know he's on a team!! Sadly I think its a secret for now
  • 40
 @Ben-jackson33: is it not the worst kept secret though.
  • 70
 I thought he was going to Commencal until I realised they'd signed Zorro instead.
  • 40
 Commençal MucOff...but I would have liked to see him in such a team on such a bike with such a smart man as Reece!
  • 20
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho2aaW_u0OE
  • 20
 Wow! Reece is great! The team has the right reason for being. The team is just the right size. DH can never die!
  • 20
 This looks promising... but who are the rest of the team riders?
  • 50
 The team line up is to be realised tomorrow…
  • 30
 Shape the clay bitch
  • 20
 The Steven Wilson of MTB
  • 20
 Sick soundtrack too!
  • 10
 “Not even one letter?”
  • 10
 Look to Moto GP helmets for the gains. Gotta love upstarts!
Below threshold threads are hidden







