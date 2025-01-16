Pinkbike.com
Video: Reece Wilson Introduces AON Racing
Jan 16, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
65 Comments
To say I'm excited about this is an understatement. I truly believe I have assembled the best team on the circuit, I can't wait to share the journey with you guys.
Video produced by Sleeper.
—
Reece Wilson
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Racing Rumours
Reece Wilson
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,298 articles
65 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
86
1
pbuser2299
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:09)
Such dreamy hair
[Reply]
6
0
commental
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:04)
Reece rocking the Morton Harkett look, I was half expecting the video to turn into a cartoon at some point.
[Reply]
19
1
VtVolk
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:53)
World champ, pilot, team owner, fashion icon. Is there anything this guy can't do???
[Reply]
8
1
onedgm
(Jan 16, 2025 at 9:28)
@VtVolk
: stay fit?
[Reply]
3
0
PB-J
FL
(Jan 17, 2025 at 4:47)
@commental
: Showing your age there chap and I’m bloody well here for it! Looking forward to seeing how they get on
[Reply]
3
0
commental
(Jan 17, 2025 at 7:14)
@PB-J
: Ha. Yep, I'm no spring chicken.
[Reply]
43
0
Mugen
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 4:54)
Getting sleeper to do the videos is an instant win, especially with Reece's riding!
[Reply]
35
0
the00
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:44)
Sounds so intelligent and reasonable compared to some racers. I hope he can come out the gate strong yet measured to build some momentum through the season. Bike and setup look awesome.
[Reply]
14
0
mkul7r4
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:32)
I hope he can come out the Gates strong
[Reply]
5
0
mi-bike
(Jan 17, 2025 at 8:05)
@mkul7r4
: Yeah, well, you know, that's just, like, your pinion, man.
[Reply]
29
0
mi-bike
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:29)
Sleeper edit for team introduction? Nice. Reece knows his audience, that is for sure!
[Reply]
3
0
initforthedonuts
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:49)
Speaking of Sleeper edits… did they NOT do a 2024 racing wrap up? Because, bummer.
[Reply]
41
0
MaxxRendall
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 8:35)
@initforthedonuts
: Loading...
[Reply]
2
0
initforthedonuts
FL
(Jan 17, 2025 at 7:23)
@MaxxRendall
: 👀
[Reply]
16
0
adzrees
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 4:20)
Dirty Dancing meets Mountain Biking!
[Reply]
8
0
adzrees
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 4:29)
In all seriousness - What Reece is doing is sick and I'm looking forward to seeing what he and his team do this coming season
[Reply]
13
0
VtVolk
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:52)
Nobody puts Reece in the corner
[Reply]
3
0
chagel
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 23:07)
@VtVolk
: nobody quite corners like Reece.
[Reply]
13
0
Kirnlawkid
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:56)
Sounds like some kind of wonderful, best of luck with it all from many in Tweed Valley
[Reply]
13
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:54)
The battle of the belts is the most exciting thing to happen to DH bikes in years.
[Reply]
11
0
Korbi777
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:13)
so thats where the haircut comes from, mel gibson.
[Reply]
4
0
wilkassm
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:00)
With fireballs from his eyes and bolts of lightning from his arse!
[Reply]
10
0
jamesdunford
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:30)
Would love to know where the money is coming from here. Super cool to see a new team. Hope they'll be around for a while.
[Reply]
5
0
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(Jan 16, 2025 at 8:36)
Cooking meth on the side, needed a way to launder the money.
[Reply]
17
0
aly-14
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 11:07)
Reece’s Head and Shoulders sponsorship
[Reply]
7
0
mi-bike
(Jan 16, 2025 at 13:04)
Years of 6 figure salaries with Trek, invested well, and living frugally off his per diem while on the road.
Kidding aside, I think the answer comes at 2:17 where he says: "but most importantly, they run an extremely tight ship. They have done an extraordinary amount with basically no money." I.e., they are not a rich team but will do the most with what they have.
[Reply]
11
0
tomo12377
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:18)
You had me at Dorado
[Reply]
8
0
Flavaine
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:14)
He had me at Roadhouse!
[Reply]
9
1
iloveloam323
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:22)
God the Gamux bikes are so good dude. I’d sell all my bikes and my car right now just to get one
[Reply]
8
1
TommyNunchuck
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:29)
Prove it
[Reply]
2
0
iloveloam323
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:41)
@TommyNunchuck
: if I was allowed to. I’m still in k-12. Just not practical for me unfortunately
[Reply]
7
0
eblackwell
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 8:14)
My favourite rider, favourite cinematographer, sponsored by my favourite car brand, on the most interesting bike setup in years - what’s not to like!
[Reply]
9
0
Ensminger
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:13)
Acronym Over Name racing
[Reply]
6
1
mi-bike
(Jan 16, 2025 at 13:05)
All Or Nothing
[Reply]
6
0
Offrhodes
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:53)
Some shots show an Manitou air shock and then there is the cover shots. Will Manitou be coming out with a new coil or an updated air shock? Or both?
[Reply]
3
0
jokullthor
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 8:05)
Hyper ride rear shock
[Reply]
2
0
cro-magnon
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 12:48)
Or differenz shock than manitou because manitou shocks are super unreliable.and blow? 😉
[Reply]
1
0
bashhard
(Jan 22, 2025 at 8:14)
rumour is they use a new version of Milyard's game changing damper from 20 years ago
[Reply]
4
0
bombdabass
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 8:13)
In time where everything seems to be contracting in the bike industry and in DH particularly, this feels like a breath of fresh air. I really hope they have a great first season.
[Reply]
5
0
cougar797
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:40)
Dang reece on the gamux with dorado. God that bike is drop dead gorgeous. Not its got gorgeous hair to go with it.
[Reply]
4
0
robito
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:33)
Hope he crushes this year.
[Reply]
4
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:14)
Brage? Yes? Please!
Or Reece Wallace for the lulz
[Reply]
1
0
tjof
(Jan 16, 2025 at 8:20)
That was my guess as well.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 16:00)
That would be the best signing ever. Or the champ could just start wearing aviator glasses all the time.
[Reply]
2
0
chakaping
FL
(Jan 17, 2025 at 2:20)
@suspended-flesh
: With that hair? I don't think the world could take it.
[Reply]
3
0
torro86
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 9:03)
If I could try any bike in the world...literally...Gamux!! So amped for this...all of it!
[Reply]
4
1
Vudu74
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 3:36)
Good luck Reece, you definitely have the prettiest bicycles on the hill!
[Reply]
4
1
maglor
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:10)
Can you tell us the rider linup already, please.
[Reply]
2
0
vw4ever
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:27)
Nice! Has anyone heard anything about Loris for this year? Unless I missed it, a team announcement hasn’t been made.
[Reply]
5
0
Ben-jackson33
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:38)
From what i know he's on a team!! Sadly I think its a secret for now
[Reply]
4
0
betsie
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:41)
@Ben-jackson33
: is it not the worst kept secret though.
[Reply]
7
0
commental
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:08)
I thought he was going to Commencal until I realised they'd signed Zorro instead.
[Reply]
4
0
smegman
(Jan 16, 2025 at 11:49)
Commençal MucOff...but I would have liked to see him in such a team on such a bike with such a smart man as Reece!
[Reply]
2
0
colinb19
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 15:04)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho2aaW_u0OE
[Reply]
2
0
Mr-Fisher
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:31)
Wow! Reece is great! The team has the right reason for being. The team is just the right size. DH can never die!
[Reply]
2
0
Hellchops
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:07)
This looks promising... but who are the rest of the team riders?
[Reply]
5
0
aly-14
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 5:09)
The team line up is to be realised tomorrow…
[Reply]
3
0
browner
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:02)
Shape the clay bitch
[Reply]
2
0
miuan
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 4:19)
The Steven Wilson of MTB
[Reply]
2
0
josh250
(Jan 16, 2025 at 6:42)
Sick soundtrack too!
[Reply]
1
0
kirny6
(Jan 16, 2025 at 12:38)
“Not even one letter?”
[Reply]
1
0
Mr-Fisher
(Jan 19, 2025 at 8:48)
Look to Moto GP helmets for the gains. Gotta love upstarts!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
5
11
presidentcamacho
FL
(Jan 16, 2025 at 7:11)
It's pronounced aluminum, not aluminum
[Reply]
2
2
mi-bike
(Jan 16, 2025 at 13:06)
People have no sense of humor.
[Reply]
2
0
astonmtb
(Jan 17, 2025 at 2:25)
hows titanium pronounced?
[Reply]
