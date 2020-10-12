Video: Reece Wilson Pushes the Limit on a Greasy Day

Oct 12, 2020
by Dan Hallada  

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore

Without racing, even Pros had to return to the roots of riding, like a slimy, wet day on a local track. Watch Trek Factory Racing’s Reece Wilson ditch the downhill bike for a trail bike and push the absolute limit with a smile smeared across his face. Reece shows just what his local trails can take aboard a Trek Fuel EX and a fresh set of CushCore. CushCore allows Reece to ride to his peak by squeezing every last bit of performance out of his tires and suspension.

Go bigger with our industry leading impact absorption. Approach corners with blinding speed knowing your tires are 35% more stable - providing predictable cornering and virtually eliminating tire burp. Just plain ride faster - with a 12% reduction of shock and vibration, increased traction and control, you’ll stay fresh and ready for another lap.

Top level athletes may be pushing to a level we all dream to attain, but just like the Pros, we’re all searching for the confidence to elevate our riding to the next level.

www.CushCore.com

Video: At the Core of Tire Suspension



CushCore Pro
The original full-performance version. CushCore PRO allows you to push the limits of your tires and suspension to new levels. The best choice for the majority of wheels, terrain, and riders.

CushCore XC
Light weight version designed for cross-country racing, light trail riding, and/or less aggressive riders.

CushCore Plus
All the performance benefits of the PRO, but optimized for plus sized tires and wider rims.

CushCore Gravel.CX
An ultra-lightweight insert that reduces fatigue, improves cornering, and helps prevent flats

Order Now


Posted In:
Videos Cushcore Reece Wilson


10 Comments

  • 8 0
 Visibly quicker than anyone in the vital raw clips check em out. Kid was on fire deserved Champ.
  • 8 1
 Great work sponsors take quick advantage of the Worlds win
  • 6 5
 ummm... sponsorship IS marketing. get over it.
  • 4 0
 @nhlevi:
They likely released this a day of two ahead of schedule... who can blame them? The guy is on fire.
  • 5 0
 Yes good job Cushcore for getting this out so quick. I'm Loving the Innerleithen action!
  • 2 0
 They (cushcore) mentioned on a post last night om IG - it was total co-incidence and this was filmed a while back and ready to launch today anyway, however what a sponsors dream!
  • 3 0
 Remember his performance at fort bill a couple of years ago. Congrats Reece!!!
  • 3 0
 I hope Recce’s contract has decent win bonuses!
  • 1 0
 Unstoppable in gREECEy conditions
