Video: Reece Wilson Pushes the Limit on a Greasy Day

PRESS RELEASE: CushCore

Video: At the Core of Tire Suspension





CushCore Pro

The original full-performance version. CushCore PRO allows you to push the limits of your tires and suspension to new levels. The best choice for the majority of wheels, terrain, and riders.



CushCore XC

Light weight version designed for cross-country racing, light trail riding, and/or less aggressive riders.



CushCore Plus

All the performance benefits of the PRO, but optimized for plus sized tires and wider rims.



CushCore Gravel.CX

An ultra-lightweight insert that reduces fatigue, improves cornering, and helps prevent flats



Order Now

The original full-performance version. CushCore PRO allows you to push the limits of your tires and suspension to new levels. The best choice for the majority of wheels, terrain, and riders.Light weight version designed for cross-country racing, light trail riding, and/or less aggressive riders.All the performance benefits of the PRO, but optimized for plus sized tires and wider rims.An ultra-lightweight insert that reduces fatigue, improves cornering, and helps prevent flats

Without racing, even Pros had to return to the roots of riding, like a slimy, wet day on a local track. Watch Trek Factory Racing’s Reece Wilson ditch the downhill bike for a trail bike and push the absolute limit with a smile smeared across his face. Reece shows just what his local trails can take aboard a Trek Fuel EX and a fresh set of CushCore. CushCore allows Reece to ride to his peak by squeezing every last bit of performance out of his tires and suspension.Go bigger with our industry leading impact absorption. Approach corners with blinding speed knowing your tires are 35% more stable - providing predictable cornering and virtually eliminating tire burp. Just plain ride faster - with a 12% reduction of shock and vibration, increased traction and control, you’ll stay fresh and ready for another lap.Top level athletes may be pushing to a level we all dream to attain, but just like the Pros, we’re all searching for the confidence to elevate our riding to the next level.