Video: Reece Wilson Shares his Journey to Becoming World Champion in 'Hometown Hero'

In 2020, Reece Wilson won the DH World Championships in Leogang, Austria, in the same venue where the 2021 season is about to start. Reece’s journey to the top of downhill mountain biking began in Tweed Valley, Scotland, where he first learned to ride a bike and developed a hardworking mentality through a family business. In ‘Hometown Hero,’ Reece shows where he spent his most formative years, and how he’s giving back to the community that gave him the drive to don a rainbow jersey.