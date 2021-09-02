Pinkbike.com
Video: Reece Wilson's POV Course Preview of the Lenzerheide World Cup DH Track
Sep 2, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Flat turns and sketchy berms. Lenzerheide can be deceiving but don't be fooled, the Swiss resort is churning out its fair share of difficulties for riders this weekend. Here's what Reece Wilson had to say about it.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Reece Wilson
DH Racing
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
Mugen
(19 mins ago)
Red bull "Hey Reece, could you another of those cheerful track previews please?"
Reece: literally stops on track to kick it and tell us how terrible the dirt is.
[Reply]
4
0
bman33
(26 mins ago)
Excellent job Reece! Thanks for the dirt close ups!
[Reply]
2
0
aljoburr
(22 mins ago)
Reece has make coarse previewing way better !
[Reply]
1
0
Becciu
(24 mins ago)
So, is Lenzerheide the new Leogang?
[Reply]
