Video: Reece Wilson's POV Course Preview of the Lenzerheide World Cup DH Track

Sep 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFlat turns and sketchy berms. Lenzerheide can be deceiving but don't be fooled, the Swiss resort is churning out its fair share of difficulties for riders this weekend. Here's what Reece Wilson had to say about it. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Reece Wilson DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 Red bull "Hey Reece, could you another of those cheerful track previews please?"
Reece: literally stops on track to kick it and tell us how terrible the dirt is.
  • 4 0
 Excellent job Reece! Thanks for the dirt close ups!
  • 2 0
 Reece has make coarse previewing way better !
  • 1 0
 So, is Lenzerheide the new Leogang?

Post a Comment



