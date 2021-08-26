Pinkbike.com
Video: Reece Wilson's POV Course Preview of the Val di Sole World Champs Downhill Track
Aug 26, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Let the battle for the stripes commence. The 2021 UCI MTB World Championships kicks off this week in Val Di Sole, Italy and who better to show us down the track than current World Champ, Reece Wilson.
Red Bull Bike
Videos
Reece Wilson
Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021
World Championships 2021
12 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
Guibike
(14 mins ago)
and he flew there with his Cessna! Amazing!
[Reply]
1
0
Bomadics
(5 mins ago)
I hope this landing was better than his Les Gets landing.
[Reply]
1
0
ajaxwalker
(8 mins ago)
We appreciate the vid Reece. By the way loved your recent whistler trip video.
[Reply]
1
0
streetfighter848
(2 mins ago)
C'mon now, Claudio never had trouble commentating whilst bombing down tracks. Just use a lot of curse words.
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(12 mins ago)
a word that doesn't come to mind when describing the track: flow
[Reply]
1
0
The-mnt-life365
(12 mins ago)
Yes Reece! Get in there bud
[Reply]
1
0
jaydawg69
(11 mins ago)
His line choices would have better than mine....
[Reply]
2
0
adrock-whistler
(11 mins ago)
Absolutely savage.
[Reply]
1
0
joey1ball
(4 mins ago)
that wood pigeon needs to get off his shoulder.
[Reply]
1
0
Assclapp
(11 mins ago)
urban street lines?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
8
PTyliszczak
(14 mins ago)
"Watch as World Champ Reece Wilson takes us across the loamy forest, hectic rock garden and urban street lines of Stop 6 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup here in Maribor, Slovenia"
How does Pinkbike have editing issues in every single post?
[Reply]
1
8
jaydawg69
(10 mins ago)
"World Champs Donwhill Track" .... what is a donwhill?
[Reply]
