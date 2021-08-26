Video: Reece Wilson's POV Course Preview of the Val di Sole World Champs Downhill Track

Aug 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesLet the battle for the stripes commence. The 2021 UCI MTB World Championships kicks off this week in Val Di Sole, Italy and who better to show us down the track than current World Champ, Reece Wilson.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Reece Wilson Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021


12 Comments

  • 10 0
 and he flew there with his Cessna! Amazing!
  • 1 0
 I hope this landing was better than his Les Gets landing.
  • 1 0
 We appreciate the vid Reece. By the way loved your recent whistler trip video.
  • 1 0
 C'mon now, Claudio never had trouble commentating whilst bombing down tracks. Just use a lot of curse words.
  • 1 0
 a word that doesn't come to mind when describing the track: flow
  • 1 0
 Yes Reece! Get in there bud
  • 1 0
 His line choices would have better than mine....
  • 2 0
 Absolutely savage.
  • 1 0
 that wood pigeon needs to get off his shoulder.
  • 1 0
 urban street lines?
Below threshold threads are hidden

