Video: Reece Wilson's Summer at Home Before Becoming World Champ

One crazy journey, this is how it happened.We were filming throughout the entire Covid / summer period of 2020 with absolutely no plan of what to do with the footage. All we knew was that we wanted to create something we were stoked on with no brands telling us what to do. Given how things went I am super stoked we kept the footage. It's amazing how far some shovels and some bikes can take you.Instagram: [L=https://www.instagram.com/reecowilson/​]@reecowilson[/L]Shot & Edited by Max Rendall: [L=https://www.instagram.com/maxxrendall/​]@maxrendall[/L]