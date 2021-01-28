Video: Reece Wilson's Summer at Home Before Becoming World Champ

Jan 28, 2021
by Max Rendall  


One crazy journey, this is how it happened.

We were filming throughout the entire Covid / summer period of 2020 with absolutely no plan of what to do with the footage. All we knew was that we wanted to create something we were stoked on with no brands telling us what to do. Given how things went I am super stoked we kept the footage. It's amazing how far some shovels and some bikes can take you.

Instagram: [L=https://www.instagram.com/reecowilson/​]@reecowilson[/L]

Shot & Edited by Max Rendall: [L=https://www.instagram.com/maxxrendall/​]@maxrendall[/L]

Posted In:
Videos Reece Wilson World Championships 2020


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
72803 views
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
68855 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
48475 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
47268 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
46653 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
42653 views
Kingdom Unveil Two 3D Printed Titanium Prototype Bikes
42566 views
Slack Randoms: Ebike Warehouse Attacks, Bunny Hopping 33 Stories, Prairie Dogs & more
35482 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yeah Reece - Alberta's finest!
  • 1 0
 Can someone please help me out with all these Reeces? Yeesh!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007638
Mobile Version of Website